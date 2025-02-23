Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Dubai
Pakistan 72 for 2, from 17 overs. India
Pakistan are 72 for 2 with 33.0 overs remaining.
Pakistan 1st innings
Total
72 for 2, from 17 overs.
Batting
- Imam-ul-Haq run out (Patel); 10 runs, 26 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.46
- Babar c Rahul b Pandya; 23 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.46
- Saud not out; 16 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.26
- Rizwan (c, wk) not out; 10 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48
Extras
13 from 5 legbyes, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Agha
- Tayyab
- Khushdil
- Shaheen
- Naseem
- Rauf
- Abrar
Fall of Wickets
- Babar Azam at 41 for 1, from 8.2 overs
- Imam-ul-Haq at 47 for 2, from 9.2 overs
Bowling
- Shami: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
- Rana: 3overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
- Pandya: 6overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- Patel: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Yadav: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Michael Gough
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock