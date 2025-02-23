 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Dubai

Pakistan are batting, 72 for 2, from 17 overs. India

Pakistan are 72 for 2 with 33.0 overs remaining.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

72 for 2, from 17 overs.

Batting

  1. Imam-ul-Haq run out (Patel); 10 runs, 26 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.46
  2. Babar c Rahul b Pandya; 23 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.46
  3. Saud not out; 16 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.26
  4. Rizwan (c, wk) not out; 10 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.48

Extras

13 from 5 legbyes, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Agha
  • Tayyab
  • Khushdil
  • Shaheen
  • Naseem
  • Rauf
  • Abrar

Fall of Wickets

  • Babar Azam at 41 for 1, from 8.2 overs
  • Imam-ul-Haq at 47 for 2, from 9.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Shami: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
  2. Rana: 3overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
  3. Pandya: 6overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
  4. Patel: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  5. Yadav: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Michael Gough
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock