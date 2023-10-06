Pakistan 1st innings
Total
34 for 1, from 8.1 overs.
Batting
- Fakhar Zaman c & b van Beek; 12 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
- Imam-ul-Haq not out; 15 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Babar Azam (c) not out; 5 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Muhammad Rizwan
- Saud Shakeel
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Nawaz
- Hasan Ali
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
Fall of Wickets
- Fakhar Zaman at 15 for 1, from 3.4 overs
Bowling
- Dutt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.
- van Beek: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
- Ackermann: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.
Match details
- Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker