Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Hyderabad (Ind)

Pakistan are batting, 34 for 1, from 8.1 overs. Netherlands

Pakistan are 34 for 1 with 41.5 overs remaining.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

34 for 1, from 8.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Fakhar Zaman c & b van Beek; 12 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
  2. Imam-ul-Haq not out; 15 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  3. Babar Azam (c) not out; 5 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Muhammad Rizwan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Haris Rauf

Fall of Wickets

  • Fakhar Zaman at 15 for 1, from 3.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Dutt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.
  2. van Beek: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
  3. Ackermann: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.

Match details

  • Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker