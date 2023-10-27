 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Chennai

Pakistan 270. South Africa 271 for 9.

South Africa win by 1 wicket.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

270 all out, from 46.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Abdullah Shafique c Ngidi b Jansen; 9 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.94
  2. Imam-ul-Haq c Klaasen b Jansen; 12 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  3. Babar Azam (c) c de Kock b Shamsi; 50 runs, 65 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
  4. Muhammad Rizwan (wk) c de Kock b Coetzee; 31 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.81
  5. Iftikhar Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi; 21 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.74
  6. Saud Shakeel c de Kock b Shamsi; 52 runs, 52 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  7. Shadab Khan c Maharaj b Coetzee; 43 runs, 36 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.44
  8. Mohammad Nawaz c Miller b Jansen; 24 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  9. Shaheen Shah Afridi c Maharaj b Shamsi; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  10. Mohammad Wasim c de Kock b Ngidi; 7 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.78
  11. Haris Rauf not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

19 from 4 byes, 4 noballs, 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Usama Mir

Fall of Wickets

  • Abdullah Shafique at 20 for 1, from 4.3 overs
  • Imam-ul-Haq at 38 for 2, from 6.3 overs
  • Muhammad Rizwan at 86 for 3, from 15.5 overs
  • Iftikhar Ahmed at 129 for 4, from 25.1 overs
  • Babar Azam at 141 for 5, from 27.5 overs
  • Shadab Khan at 225 for 6, from 39.4 overs
  • Saud Shakeel at 240 for 7, from 42.1 overs
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi at 259 for 8, from 44.2 overs
  • Mohammad Nawaz at 268 for 9, from 45.5 overs
  • Mohammad Wasim at 270 for 10, from 46.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Jansen: 9overs, 1 maidens, 43 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.77.
  2. Ngidi: 7.4overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.86.
  3. Markram: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  4. Maharaj: 9overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.22.
  5. Coetzee: 7overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  6. Shamsi: 10overs, 0 maidens, 60 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • TV umpire: Richard Illingworth