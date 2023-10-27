Pakistan 1st innings
Total
270 all out, from 46.4 overs.
Batting
- Abdullah Shafique c Ngidi b Jansen; 9 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.94
- Imam-ul-Haq c Klaasen b Jansen; 12 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Babar Azam (c) c de Kock b Shamsi; 50 runs, 65 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
- Muhammad Rizwan (wk) c de Kock b Coetzee; 31 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.81
- Iftikhar Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi; 21 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.74
- Saud Shakeel c de Kock b Shamsi; 52 runs, 52 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Shadab Khan c Maharaj b Coetzee; 43 runs, 36 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.44
- Mohammad Nawaz c Miller b Jansen; 24 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Shaheen Shah Afridi c Maharaj b Shamsi; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Mohammad Wasim c de Kock b Ngidi; 7 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.78
- Haris Rauf not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
19 from 4 byes, 4 noballs, 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Usama Mir
Fall of Wickets
- Abdullah Shafique at 20 for 1, from 4.3 overs
- Imam-ul-Haq at 38 for 2, from 6.3 overs
- Muhammad Rizwan at 86 for 3, from 15.5 overs
- Iftikhar Ahmed at 129 for 4, from 25.1 overs
- Babar Azam at 141 for 5, from 27.5 overs
- Shadab Khan at 225 for 6, from 39.4 overs
- Saud Shakeel at 240 for 7, from 42.1 overs
- Shaheen Shah Afridi at 259 for 8, from 44.2 overs
- Mohammad Nawaz at 268 for 9, from 45.5 overs
- Mohammad Wasim at 270 for 10, from 46.4 overs
Bowling
- Jansen: 9overs, 1 maidens, 43 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.77.
- Ngidi: 7.4overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.86.
- Markram: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Maharaj: 9overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.22.
- Coetzee: 7overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Shamsi: 10overs, 0 maidens, 60 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- TV umpire: Richard Illingworth