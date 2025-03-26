Match summary
Tata Indian Premier League
Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals 151 for 9, from 20 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Match between innings.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 152 runs to win.
Rajasthan Royals 1st innings
Total
151 for 9, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal c Rana b Ali; 29 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.83
- Samson b Arora; 13 runs, 11 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.18
- Parag (c) c de Kock b Chakravarthy; 25 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Rana b Ali; 8 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.89
- Hasaranga c Rahane b Chakravarthy; 4 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Jurel (wk) b Rana; 33 runs, 28 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.86
- Dubey c Russell b Arora; 9 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Hetmyer c Raghuvanshi b Rana; 7 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.50
- Archer b Johnson; 16 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 228.57
- Theekshana not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Deshpande not out; 2 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
4 from 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- S Sharma
Fall of Wickets
- Sanju Samson at 33 for 1, from 3.5 overs
- Riyan Parag at 67 for 2, from 7.5 overs
- Yashasvi Jaiswal at 69 for 3, from 8.4 overs
- Wanindu Hasaranga at 76 for 4, from 9.5 overs
- Nitish Rana at 82 for 5, from 10.6 overs
- Shubham Dubey at 110 for 6, from 14.6 overs
- Dhruv Jurel at 131 for 7, from 18.1 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 138 for 8, from 18.6 overs
- Jofra Archer at 149 for 9, from 19.5 overs
Bowling
- Johnson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Arora: 4overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.25.
- Rana: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Ali: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
- Chakravarthy: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
Match details
- Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- Umpire: Akshay Totre
- Umpire: Rohan Pandit
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Match referee: Shakti Singh
- Reserve umpire: Keyur Kelkar