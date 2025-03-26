4 from 4w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 200.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 228.57

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 87.50

c Raghuvanshi b Rana

c Raghuvanshi b Rana ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 75.00

c Russell b Arora

c Russell b Arora ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 117.86

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

c Rahane b Chakravarthy

c Rahane b Chakravarthy ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 88.89

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 166.67

c de Kock b Chakravarthy

c de Kock b Chakravarthy ;

Parag (c)

Parag (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 118.18

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 120.83

c Rana b Ali

c Rana b Ali ;

151 for -9, from 20 overs.

Sanju Samson at 33 for 1, from 3.5 overs 33-1 (Sanju Samson, 3.5 ov)

Riyan Parag at 67 for 2, from 7.5 overs 67-2 (Riyan Parag, 7.5 ov)

Yashasvi Jaiswal at 69 for 3, from 8.4 overs 69-3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal, 8.4 ov)

Wanindu Hasaranga at 76 for 4, from 9.5 overs 76-4 (Wanindu Hasaranga, 9.5 ov)

Nitish Rana at 82 for 5, from 10.6 overs 82-5 (Nitish Rana, 10.6 ov)

Shubham Dubey at 110 for 6, from 14.6 overs 110-6 (Shubham Dubey, 14.6 ov)

Dhruv Jurel at 131 for 7, from 18.1 overs 131-7 (Dhruv Jurel, 18.1 ov)

Shimron Hetmyer at 138 for 8, from 18.6 overs 138-8 (Shimron Hetmyer, 18.6 ov)