Match summary

Vitality Blast

Final / Birmingham

Somerset 124. Gloucestershire are batting, 123 for 2, from 14.4 overs.

Gloucestershire need 2 run to win from 5.2 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

Gloucestershire 1st innings

Total

123 for 2, from 14.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Hammond not out; 58 runs, 41 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.46
  2. Bancroft c Smeed b Davey; 53 runs, 42 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.19
  3. Bracey (wk) c sub [Green] b Ball; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. OJ Price not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

9 from 4 legbyes, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • JMR Taylor
  • Charlesworth
  • TJ Price
  • MD Taylor
  • Shaw
  • Payne
  • Smith

Fall of Wickets

  • Cameron Bancroft at 112 for 1, from 13.1 overs
  • James Bracey at 119 for 2, from 14.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Overton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  2. Davey: 3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  3. Gregory: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
  4. van der Merwe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.33.
  5. Ball: 1.4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  6. Green: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
  • Match referee: Peter Such
  • Reserve umpire: Ben Debenham