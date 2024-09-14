Gloucestershire 1st innings
Total
123 for 2, from 14.4 overs.
Batting
- Hammond not out; 58 runs, 41 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.46
- Bancroft c Smeed b Davey; 53 runs, 42 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.19
- Bracey (wk) c sub [Green] b Ball; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- OJ Price not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
9 from 4 legbyes, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- JMR Taylor
- Charlesworth
- TJ Price
- MD Taylor
- Shaw
- Payne
- Smith
Fall of Wickets
- Cameron Bancroft at 112 for 1, from 13.1 overs
- James Bracey at 119 for 2, from 14.1 overs
Bowling
- Overton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Davey: 3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Gregory: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
- van der Merwe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.33.
- Ball: 1.4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Green: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: Gloucestershire won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
- Match referee: Peter Such
- Reserve umpire: Ben Debenham