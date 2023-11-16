 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Semi Final 2 / Kolkata

South Africa are batting, 22 for 2, from 10.4 overs. Australia

South Africa are 22 for 2 with 39.2 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

22 for 2, from 10.4 overs.

Batting

  1. de Kock (wk) c Cummins b Hazlewood; 3 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 21.43
  2. Bavuma (c) c Inglis b Starc; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. van der Dussen not out; 5 runs, 27 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.52
  4. Markram not out; 10 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56

Extras

4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Klaasen
  • Miller
  • Jansen
  • Maharaj
  • Coetzee
  • Rabada
  • Shamsi

Fall of Wickets

  • Temba Bavuma at 1 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Quinton de Kock at 8 for 2, from 5.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Starc: 5.4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.47.
  2. Hazlewood: 5overs, 1 maidens, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.20.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Michael Gough
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney