South Africa 1st innings
Total
22 for 2, from 10.4 overs.
Batting
- de Kock (wk) c Cummins b Hazlewood; 3 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 21.43
- Bavuma (c) c Inglis b Starc; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- van der Dussen not out; 5 runs, 27 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.52
- Markram not out; 10 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
Extras
4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Klaasen
- Miller
- Jansen
- Maharaj
- Coetzee
- Rabada
- Shamsi
Fall of Wickets
- Temba Bavuma at 1 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Quinton de Kock at 8 for 2, from 5.4 overs
Bowling
- Starc: 5.4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.47.
- Hazlewood: 5overs, 1 maidens, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.20.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Michael Gough
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney