India 1st innings
Total
176 for 7, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) c Klaasen b Maharaj; 9 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 180.00
- Kohli c Rabada b Jansen; 76 runs, 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.81
- Pant (wk) c de Kock b Maharaj; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Yadav c Klaasen b Rabada; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Patel run out; 47 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.61
- Dube c Miller b Nortje; 27 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.75
- Pandya not out; 5 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 250.00
- Jadeja c Maharaj b Nortje; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
7 from 1 noballs, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Yadav
- Arshdeep Singh
- Bumrah
Fall of Wickets
- Rohit Sharma at 23 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Rishabh Pant at 23 for 2, from 1.6 overs
- Suryakumar Yadav at 34 for 3, from 4.3 overs
- Axar Patel at 106 for 4, from 13.3 overs
- Virat Kohli at 163 for 5, from 18.5 overs
- Shivam Dube at 174 for 6, from 19.4 overs
- Ravindra Jadeja at 176 for 7, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- Jansen: 4overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.25.
- Maharaj: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
- Rabada: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Markram: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Nortje: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Shamsi: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Rod Tucker