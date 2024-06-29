 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Final / Bridgetown

South Africa 169 for 8. India 176 for 7.

India win by 7 runs.

India 1st innings

Total

176 for 7, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) c Klaasen b Maharaj; 9 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 180.00
  2. Kohli c Rabada b Jansen; 76 runs, 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.81
  3. Pant (wk) c de Kock b Maharaj; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Yadav c Klaasen b Rabada; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  5. Patel run out; 47 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.61
  6. Dube c Miller b Nortje; 27 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.75
  7. Pandya not out; 5 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 250.00
  8. Jadeja c Maharaj b Nortje; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

7 from 1 noballs, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Yadav
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  • Rohit Sharma at 23 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Rishabh Pant at 23 for 2, from 1.6 overs
  • Suryakumar Yadav at 34 for 3, from 4.3 overs
  • Axar Patel at 106 for 4, from 13.3 overs
  • Virat Kohli at 163 for 5, from 18.5 overs
  • Shivam Dube at 174 for 6, from 19.4 overs
  • Ravindra Jadeja at 176 for 7, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Jansen: 4overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.25.
  2. Maharaj: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
  3. Rabada: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  4. Markram: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  5. Nortje: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  6. Shamsi: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Rod Tucker