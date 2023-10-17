Netherlands 1st innings
Total
245 for -8, from 43 overs.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
-
Singh
c Klaasen b Rabada;
2 runs,
16 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 12.50
-
O'Dowd
c de Kock b Jansen;
18 runs,
25 balls,
4 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 72.00
-
Ackermann
b Coetzee;
12 runs,
25 balls,
1 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 48.00
-
de Leede
lbw b Rabada;
2 runs,
7 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 28.57
-
Engelbrecht
c Jansen b Ngidi;
19 runs,
37 balls,
1 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 51.35
-
Nidamanuru
lbw b Jansen;
20 runs,
25 balls,
3 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 80.00
-
Edwards (c, wk)
not out;
78 runs,
69 balls,
10 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 113.04
-
van Beek
st de Kock b Maharaj;
10 runs,
27 balls,
1 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 37.04
-
van der Merwe
c de Kock b Ngidi;
29 runs,
19 balls,
3 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 152.63
-
Dutt
not out;
23 runs,
9 balls,
0 fours,
3 sixes,
and a strike rate of 255.56
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Vikram Singh at 22 for 1, from 6.1 overs22-1 (Vikram Singh, 6.1 ov)
- Max O'Dowd at 24 for 2, from 7.1 overs24-2 (Max O'Dowd, 7.1 ov)
- Bas de Leede at 40 for 3, from 10.5 overs40-3 (Bas de Leede, 10.5 ov)
- Colin Ackermann at 50 for 4, from 15.1 overs50-4 (Colin Ackermann, 15.1 ov)
- Sybrand Engelbrecht at 82 for 5, from 20.2 overs82-5 (Sybrand Engelbrecht, 20.2 ov)
- Teja Nidamanuru at 112 for 6, from 26.6 overs112-6 (Teja Nidamanuru, 26.6 ov)
- Logan van Beek at 140 for 7, from 33.5 overs140-7 (Logan van Beek, 33.5 ov)
- Roelof van der Merwe at 204 for 8, from 39.5 overs204-8 (Roelof van der Merwe, 39.5 ov)
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
-
Ngidi:
9overs,
1 maidens,
57 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 6.33.
-
Jansen:
8overs,
1 maidens,
27 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 3.37.
-
Rabada:
9overs,
1 maidens,
56 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 6.22.
-
Coetzee:
8overs,
0 maidens,
57 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 7.12.
-
Maharaj:
9overs,
0 maidens,
38 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 4.22.