 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Dharamsala

South Africa are batting, 31 for 0, from 6 overs. Netherlands 245 for 8.

South Africa need 215 runs to win from 37.0 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

31 for 0, from 6 overs.

Batting

  1. Bavuma (c) not out; 16 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.57
  2. de Kock (wk) not out; 15 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.38

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • van der Dussen
  • Markram
  • Klaasen
  • Miller
  • Jansen
  • Coetzee
  • Maharaj
  • Rabada
  • Ngidi

Bowling

  1. Dutt: 3overs, 1 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  2. van Beek: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  3. Ackermann: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat