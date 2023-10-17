32 from 10lb legbyes, 1nb noballs, 21w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 255.56

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 152.63

c de Kock b Ngidi ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 37.04

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 113.04

not out ;

Edwards (c, wk)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 80.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 51.35

c Jansen b Ngidi ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 28.57

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 48.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 72.00

c de Kock b Jansen ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 12.50

c Klaasen b Rabada ;

245 for -8, from 43 overs.

Vikram Singh at 22 for 1, from 6.1 overs 22-1 (Vikram Singh, 6.1 ov)

Max O'Dowd at 24 for 2, from 7.1 overs 24-2 (Max O'Dowd, 7.1 ov)

Bas de Leede at 40 for 3, from 10.5 overs 40-3 (Bas de Leede, 10.5 ov)

Colin Ackermann at 50 for 4, from 15.1 overs 50-4 (Colin Ackermann, 15.1 ov)

Sybrand Engelbrecht at 82 for 5, from 20.2 overs 82-5 (Sybrand Engelbrecht, 20.2 ov)

Teja Nidamanuru at 112 for 6, from 26.6 overs 112-6 (Teja Nidamanuru, 26.6 ov)

Logan van Beek at 140 for 7, from 33.5 overs 140-7 (Logan van Beek, 33.5 ov)