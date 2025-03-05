 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Semi-Final / Lahore

South Africa Yet to bat. New Zealand are batting, 251 for 3, from 39.5 overs.

New Zealand are 251 for 3 with 10.1 overs remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

251 for 3, from 39.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Young c Markram b Ngidi; 21 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 91.30
  2. Ravindra c Klaasen b Rabada; 108 runs, 101 balls, 13 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.93
  3. Williamson c Ngidi b Mulder; 102 runs, 94 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.51
  4. Mitchell not out; 17 runs, 21 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.95

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Latham
  • Phillips
  • Bracewell
  • Santner
  • Henry
  • Jamieson
  • O'Rourke

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Young at 48 for 1, from 7.5 overs
  • Rachin Ravindra at 212 for 2, from 33.3 overs
  • Kane Williamson at 251 for 3, from 39.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Jansen: 6overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.16.
  2. Ngidi: 7overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.57.
  3. Rabada: 7overs, 1 maidens, 46 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.57.
  4. Mulder: 5.5overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.05.
  5. Maharaj: 10overs, 0 maidens, 65 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  6. Markram: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza