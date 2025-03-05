Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Semi-Final / Lahore
South Africa Yet to bat. New Zealand 251 for 3, from 39.5 overs.
New Zealand are 251 for 3 with 10.1 overs remaining.
New Zealand 1st innings
Total
251 for 3, from 39.5 overs.
Batting
- Young c Markram b Ngidi; 21 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 91.30
- Ravindra c Klaasen b Rabada; 108 runs, 101 balls, 13 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.93
- Williamson c Ngidi b Mulder; 102 runs, 94 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.51
- Mitchell not out; 17 runs, 21 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.95
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Latham
- Phillips
- Bracewell
- Santner
- Henry
- Jamieson
- O'Rourke
Fall of Wickets
- Will Young at 48 for 1, from 7.5 overs
- Rachin Ravindra at 212 for 2, from 33.3 overs
- Kane Williamson at 251 for 3, from 39.5 overs
Bowling
- Jansen: 6overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.16.
- Ngidi: 7overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.57.
- Rabada: 7overs, 1 maidens, 46 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.57.
- Mulder: 5.5overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.05.
- Maharaj: 10overs, 0 maidens, 65 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Markram: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza