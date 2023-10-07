 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Delhi

South Africa are batting, 200 for 1, from 29.2 overs. Sri Lanka

South Africa are 200 for 1 with 20.4 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

200 for 1, from 29.2 overs.

Batting

  1. de Kock (wk) not out; 92 runs, 80 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 115
  2. Bavuma (c) lbw b Madushanka; 8 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160
  3. van der Dussen not out; 90 runs, 91 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.9

Extras

10 from 10 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Markram
  • Klaasen
  • Miller
  • Jansen
  • Coetzee
  • Rabada
  • Maharaj
  • Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

  • Temba Bavuma at 10 for 1, from 1.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Rajitha: 6overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  2. Madushanka: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
  3. Shanaka: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  4. de Silva: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
  5. Pathirana: 5overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.4.
  6. Wellalage: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.93.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Michael Gough