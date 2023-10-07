South Africa 1st innings
Total
200 for 1, from 29.2 overs.
Batting
- de Kock (wk) not out; 92 runs, 80 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 115
- Bavuma (c) lbw b Madushanka; 8 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160
- van der Dussen not out; 90 runs, 91 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.9
Extras
10 from 10 wides.
Yet to bat
- Markram
- Klaasen
- Miller
- Jansen
- Coetzee
- Rabada
- Maharaj
- Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- Temba Bavuma at 10 for 1, from 1.4 overs
Bowling
- Rajitha: 6overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Madushanka: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
- Shanaka: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- de Silva: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
- Pathirana: 5overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.4.
- Wellalage: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.93.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
- TV umpire: Michael Gough