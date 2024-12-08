 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in South Africa

2nd ODI / Durban

South Africa Women are batting, 76 for 5, from 18 overs. England Women

South Africa Women are 76 for 5 with 32.0 overs remaining.

South Africa Women 1st innings

Total

76 for 5, from 18 overs.

Batting

  1. Wolvaardt (c) b Ecclestone; 35 runs, 50 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
  2. Brits b Filer; 5 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  3. Luus b Filer; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. Dercksen c Filer b Dean; 29 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.91
  5. Kapp c Ecclestone b Dean; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. de Klerk not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  7. Tryon not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jafta
  • Mlaba
  • Hlubi
  • Khaka

Fall of Wickets

  • Tazmin Brits at 6 for 1, from 1.2 overs
  • Suné Luus at 14 for 2, from 3.2 overs
  • Annerie Dercksen at 72 for 3, from 16.3 overs
  • Marizanne Kapp at 72 for 4, from 16.6 overs
  • Laura Wolvaardt at 76 for 5, from 17.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  2. Filer: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  3. Dean: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
  4. Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
  5. Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, Durban
  • Umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
  • Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
  • TV umpire: Nimali Perera
  • Match referee: Shandre Fritz
  • Reserve umpire: Lauren Agenbag