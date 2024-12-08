Match summary
England Women in South Africa
2nd ODI / Durban
South Africa Women 76 for 5, from 18 overs. England Women
South Africa Women are 76 for 5 with 32.0 overs remaining.
South Africa Women 1st innings
Total
76 for 5, from 18 overs.
Batting
- Wolvaardt (c) b Ecclestone; 35 runs, 50 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
- Brits b Filer; 5 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Luus b Filer; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Dercksen c Filer b Dean; 29 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.91
- Kapp c Ecclestone b Dean; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- de Klerk not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Tryon not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jafta
- Mlaba
- Hlubi
- Khaka
Fall of Wickets
- Tazmin Brits at 6 for 1, from 1.2 overs
- Suné Luus at 14 for 2, from 3.2 overs
- Annerie Dercksen at 72 for 3, from 16.3 overs
- Marizanne Kapp at 72 for 4, from 16.6 overs
- Laura Wolvaardt at 76 for 5, from 17.4 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Filer: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Dean: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
- Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
- Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, Durban
- Umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
- Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
- TV umpire: Nimali Perera
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Lauren Agenbag