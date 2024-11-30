 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in South Africa

3rd T20I / Centurion

South Africa Women are batting, 42 for 3, from 5.5 overs. England Women

South Africa Women are 42 for 3 with 14.1 overs remaining.

South Africa Women 1st innings

Total

42 for 3, from 5.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Tunnicliffe c Bouchier b Bell; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  2. Bosch b Filer; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Dercksen c Bouchier b Bell; 19 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
  4. Luus not out; 21 runs, 16 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.25
  5. Tryon (c) not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Shangase
  • de Klerk
  • Jafta
  • Marx
  • Sekhukhune
  • Hlubi

Fall of Wickets

  • Anneke Bosch at 1 for 1, from 0.2 overs
  • Faye Tunnicliffe at 3 for 2, from 1.2 overs
  • Annerie Dercksen at 25 for 3, from 3.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Filer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  2. Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  3. Kemp: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  4. Dean: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.40.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
  • Umpire: Nimali Perera
  • Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
  • TV umpire: Lauren Agenbag
  • Match referee: Shandre Fritz
  • Reserve umpire: Kerrin Klaaste