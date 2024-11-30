Match summary
England Women in South Africa
3rd T20I / Centurion
South Africa Women 42 for 3, from 5.5 overs. England Women
South Africa Women are 42 for 3 with 14.1 overs remaining.
South Africa Women 1st innings
Total
42 for 3, from 5.5 overs.
Batting
- Tunnicliffe c Bouchier b Bell; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Bosch b Filer; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Dercksen c Bouchier b Bell; 19 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
- Luus not out; 21 runs, 16 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.25
- Tryon (c) not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Shangase
- de Klerk
- Jafta
- Marx
- Sekhukhune
- Hlubi
Fall of Wickets
- Anneke Bosch at 1 for 1, from 0.2 overs
- Faye Tunnicliffe at 3 for 2, from 1.2 overs
- Annerie Dercksen at 25 for 3, from 3.6 overs
Bowling
- Filer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Kemp: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Dean: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.40.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
- Umpire: Nimali Perera
- Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
- TV umpire: Lauren Agenbag
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Kerrin Klaaste