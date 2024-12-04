Match summary
England Women in South Africa
1st ODI / Kimberley
South Africa Women Yet to bat. England Women 186, from 38.4 overs.
Match between innings.
South Africa Women need 187 runs to win.
England Women 1st innings
Total
186 all out, from 38.4 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c Jafta b Kapp; 4 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- Beaumont b Kapp; 11 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.71
- Knight (c) lbw b Mlaba; 40 runs, 63 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.49
- Sciver-Brunt lbw b Kapp; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Wyatt-Hodge lbw b de Klerk; 11 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.00
- Jones (wk) c Tryon b Dercksen; 21 runs, 26 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.77
- Capsey lbw b Mlaba; 8 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 53.33
- Dean not out; 47 runs, 57 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.46
- Ecclestone c de Klerk b Dercksen; 17 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.96
- Filer b Dercksen; 1 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 14.29
- Bell run out (Hlubi); 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
26 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 22 wides.
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Sophia Dunkley at 6 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Tammy Beaumont at 29 for 2, from 6.1 overs
- Nat Sciver-Brunt at 29 for 3, from 6.4 overs
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 50 for 4, from 10.1 overs
- Amy Jones at 77 for 5, from 16.3 overs
- Alice Capsey at 91 for 6, from 21.1 overs
- Heather Knight at 106 for 7, from 25.1 overs
- Sophie Ecclestone at 173 for 8, from 35.5 overs
- Lauren Filer at 185 for 9, from 37.5 overs
- Lauren Bell at 186 for 10, from 38.4 overs
Bowling
- Kapp: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Khaka: 5overs, 1 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Hlubi: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
- de Klerk: 7overs, 2 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.57.
- Mlaba: 8overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.87.
- Dercksen: 5overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.20.
- Tryon: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Luus: 1.4overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
- Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
- Umpire: Nimali Perera
- TV umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Siphelele Gasa