Match summary

England Women in South Africa

1st T20I / East London

South Africa Women are batting, 43 for 2, from 6.5 overs. England Women

South Africa Women are 43 for 2 with 13.1 overs remaining.

South Africa Women 1st innings

Total

43 for 2, from 6.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Wolvaardt (c) b Dean; 22 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79
  2. Brits st Jones b Ecclestone; 15 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  3. Bosch not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Luus not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Dercksen
  • Shangase
  • de Klerk
  • Jafta
  • Marx
  • Mlaba
  • Hlubi

Fall of Wickets

  • Laura Wolvaardt at 35 for 1, from 5.2 overs
  • Tazmin Brits at 43 for 2, from 6.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Sciver-Brunt: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  2. Bell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  3. Ecclestone: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.45.
  4. Dean: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
  • Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
  • Umpire: Nimali Perera
  • TV umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
  • Match referee: Shandre Fritz
  • Reserve umpire: Siphelele Gasa