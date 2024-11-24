South Africa Women 1st innings
Total
43 for 2, from 6.5 overs.
Batting
- Wolvaardt (c) b Dean; 22 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79
- Brits st Jones b Ecclestone; 15 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Bosch not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Luus not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Dercksen
- Shangase
- de Klerk
- Jafta
- Marx
- Mlaba
- Hlubi
Fall of Wickets
- Laura Wolvaardt at 35 for 1, from 5.2 overs
- Tazmin Brits at 43 for 2, from 6.4 overs
Bowling
- Sciver-Brunt: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Bell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Ecclestone: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.45.
- Dean: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
- Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
- Umpire: Nimali Perera
- TV umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Siphelele Gasa