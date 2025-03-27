Match summary
Tata Indian Premier League
Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants need 89 runs to win from 12.3 overs with 9 wickets remaining.
Summary
Over 8: 6 runs. Bowler: Harshal Patel. Lucknow Super Giants: 102/1 (rr 13.6)
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Mitch Marsh. 4 runs
Harshal Patel to Nicholas Pooran. 1 run
Harshal Patel to Mitch Marsh. 1 run
Summary
Over 7: 19 runs. Bowler: Adam Zampa. Lucknow Super Giants: 96/1 (rr 13.71)
Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. No run
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. 4 runs
SIX! Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. 6 runs
Wide. Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. 1 wides
SIX! Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. 6 runs
Adam Zampa to Mitch Marsh. 1 run
Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran. 1 run
Summary
Over 6: 11 runs. Bowler: Pat Cummins. Lucknow Super Giants: 77/1 (rr 12.83)
Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. 1 run
Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. No run
Wide. Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. 1 wides
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. 4 runs
Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. No run
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Nicholas Pooran. 4 runs
Pat Cummins to Mitch Marsh. No movement half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ishan Kishan
Summary
Over 5: 17 runs. Bowler: Abhishek Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 66/1 (rr 13.2)
SIX! Abhishek Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. Arm ball length ball, off stump on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Abhishek Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot slog-sweep mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ishan Kishan
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Pat Cummins
FOUR! Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, middle stump on the front foot slogged mis-timed for 4 runs
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Pat Cummins
Summary
Over 4: 18 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Shami. Lucknow Super Giants: 49/1 (rr 12.25)
Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. In swinger back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing to mid wicket for 1 leg byes, fielded by Simarjeet Singh
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot shoulders armssed left alone through for no run
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Simarjeet Singh
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 3: 17 runs. Bowler: Simarjeet Singh. Lucknow Super Giants: 31/1 (rr 10.33)
Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot dropped mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mohammed Shami
SIX! Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot dropped mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Travis Head
Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement short, down leg no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
FOUR! Simarjeet Singh to Nicholas Pooran. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep point for 4 runs, misfielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Summary
Over 2: 11 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Shami. Lucknow Super Giants: 14/1 (rr 7.0)
Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Aniket Verma
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
Wide. Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. In swinger length ball, leg stump on the front foot glancing for 5 wides
OUT! Mohammed Shami to Aiden Markram. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, caught by Pat Cummins. Aiden Markram Caught for 1.
Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. In swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Simarjeet Singh
Mohammed Shami to Mitch Marsh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Aniket Verma
Summary
Over 1: 3 runs. Bowler: Abhishek Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 3/0 (rr 3.0)
Abhishek Sharma to Aiden Markram. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Aniket Verma
Abhishek Sharma to Aiden Markram. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Harshal Patel
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Aniket Verma
Abhishek Sharma to Aiden Markram. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, run saved by Pat Cummins
Abhishek Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Harshal Patel
Summary
Over 20: 7 runs. Bowler: Avesh Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 190/9 (rr 9.5)
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. Reverse in swinger full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. No movement length ball, wide outside off no foot movement driving mis-timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Abdul Samad
Avesh Khan to Simarjeet Singh. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Aiden Markram
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. Reverse in swinger full toss, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Avesh Khan to Simarjeet Singh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for 1 run, run saved by Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. Reverse in swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Summary
Over 19: 3 runs. Bowler: Shardul Thakur. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 183/9 (rr 9.63)
Shardul Thakur to Simarjeet Singh. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted for no run
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel. No movement full toss, wide outside off on the back foot cut to gully for 1 run, fielded by Prince Yadav
Shardul Thakur to Simarjeet Singh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Aiden Markram
OUT! Shardul Thakur to Mohammed Shami. Off cutter back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for no run, caught by Ayush Badoni. Mohammed Shami Caught for 1.
Shardul Thakur to Mohammed Shami. No movement short, wide outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ravi Bishnoi
Summary
Over 18: 11 runs. Bowler: Avesh Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 180/8 (rr 10.0)
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Digvesh Singh Rathi
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. Leg cutter back of a length, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Abdul Samad
Avesh Khan to Mohammed Shami. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran
OUT! Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to gully for no run, caught by Digvesh Singh Rathi. Pat Cummins Caught for 18.
SIX! Avesh Khan to Pat Cummins. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Avesh Khan to Harshal Patel. No movement yorker, outside off no foot movement worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by David Miller
Summary
Over 17: 13 runs. Bowler: Shardul Thakur. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 169/7 (rr 9.94)
SIX! Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. No movement short, wide outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 6 runs
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel. No movement short, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ayush Badoni
Shardul Thakur to Harshal Patel. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Digvesh Singh Rathi
OUT! Shardul Thakur to Abhinav Manohar. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for no run, caught by Abdul Samad. Abhinav Manohar Caught for 2.
Shardul Thakur to Abhinav Manohar. No movement half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Summary
Over 16: 13 runs. Bowler: Digvesh Singh Rathi. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156/6 (rr 9.75)
OUT! Digvesh Singh Rathi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for no run, caught by David Miller. Aniket Verma Caught for 36.
SIX! Digvesh Singh Rathi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Digvesh Singh Rathi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged for no run
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Abhinav Manohar. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Abhinav Manohar. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Digvesh Singh Rathi
Summary
Over 15: 15 runs. Bowler: Ravi Bishnoi. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 143/5 (rr 9.53)
Ravi Bishnoi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, run out attempt: throw but safe by Abdul Samad
SIX! Ravi Bishnoi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Ravi Bishnoi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Ravi Bishnoi to Abhinav Manohar. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Ravi Bishnoi to Abhinav Manohar. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravi Bishnoi
OUT! Ravi Bishnoi to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Googly length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run. Nitish Kumar Reddy Bowled for 32.
Summary
Over 14: 6 runs. Bowler: Prince Yadav. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 128/4 (rr 9.14)
Prince Yadav to Nitish Kumar Reddy. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Prince Yadav to Aniket Verma. No movement half volley, outside off no foot movement driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad
Prince Yadav to Aniket Verma. Off cutter yorker, outside off no foot movement driving for no run
Wide. Prince Yadav to Aniket Verma. No movement half tracker, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Prince Yadav to Aniket Verma. No movement yorker, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run out attempt: throw but safe by Abdul Samad
Prince Yadav to Aniket Verma. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran
Prince Yadav to Nitish Kumar Reddy. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Aiden Markram
Summary
Over 13: 12 runs. Bowler: Ravi Bishnoi. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 122/4 (rr 9.38)
SIX! Ravi Bishnoi to Aniket Verma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Ravi Bishnoi to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran
Ravi Bishnoi to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to short fine leg for 2 runs, run out attempt: missed stumps by Avesh Khan
Ravi Bishnoi to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Digvesh Singh Rathi
Ravi Bishnoi to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Abdul Samad
Ravi Bishnoi to Aniket Verma. Googly length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Aiden Markram
Summary
Over 12: 7 runs. Bowler: Prince Yadav. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 110/4 (rr 9.17)
OUT! Prince Yadav to Nitish Kumar Reddy. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, dropped by Prince Yadav. Heinrich Klaasen Run Out for 26.
Prince Yadav to Nitish Kumar Reddy. Slower ball short, outside off on the back foot pulled for no run
Prince Yadav to Heinrich Klaasen. No movement half volley, outside off no foot movement driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Abdul Samad