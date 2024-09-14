10 from 3lb legbyes, 7w wides.

and a strike rate of 50.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of 266.67

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of 100.00

c Abell b Ball

and a strike rate of 70.00

c Overton b Davey

Jordan (c)

and a strike rate of 20.00

and a strike rate of 115.79

c van der Merwe b Davey

and a strike rate of 116.67

run out (Gregory)

and a strike rate of 0.00

and a strike rate of 111.76

and a strike rate of 133.33

c Dickson b Gregory

and a strike rate of 172.73

c Abell b Davey

153 for -9, from 20 overs.

Dan Lawrence at 26 for 1, from 1.6 overs 26-1 (Dan Lawrence, 1.6 ov)

Ollie Pope at 69 for 2, from 7.3 overs 69-2 (Ollie Pope, 7.3 ov)

Jamie Smith at 69 for 3, from 7.4 overs 69-3 (Jamie Smith, 7.4 ov)

Rory Burns at 105 for 4, from 12.2 overs 105-4 (Rory Burns, 12.2 ov)

Dom Sibley at 111 for 5, from 13.3 overs 111-5 (Dom Sibley, 13.3 ov)

Tom Curran at 114 for 6, from 14.5 overs 114-6 (Tom Curran, 14.5 ov)

Chris Jordan at 139 for 7, from 18.1 overs 139-7 (Chris Jordan, 18.1 ov)

Laurie Evans at 142 for 8, from 18.5 overs 142-8 (Laurie Evans, 18.5 ov)