Match summary

Vitality Blast

Semi-Final / Birmingham

Surrey 153 for 9. Somerset 159 for 4.

Somerset win by 6 wickets.

Surrey 1st innings

Total

153 for 9, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Lawrence c Abell b Davey; 19 runs, 11 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 172.73
  2. Sibley c Dickson b Gregory; 48 runs, 36 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  3. Pope b Gregory; 19 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.76
  4. Smith (wk) b Gregory; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Burns run out (Gregory); 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
  6. Evans c van der Merwe b Davey; 22 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79
  7. Curran b Ball; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
  8. Jordan (c) c Overton b Davey; 7 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
  9. Clark c Abell b Ball; 4 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  10. Steel not out; 8 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 266.67
  11. Worrall not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

10 from 3 legbyes, 7 wides.

Yet to bat

Fall of Wickets

  • Dan Lawrence at 26 for 1, from 1.6 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 69 for 2, from 7.3 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 69 for 3, from 7.4 overs
  • Rory Burns at 105 for 4, from 12.2 overs
  • Dom Sibley at 111 for 5, from 13.3 overs
  • Tom Curran at 114 for 6, from 14.5 overs
  • Chris Jordan at 139 for 7, from 18.1 overs
  • Laurie Evans at 142 for 8, from 18.5 overs
  • Jordan Clark at 146 for 9, from 19.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.33.
  2. Davey: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  3. Ball: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  4. van der Merwe: 4overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.75.
  5. Gregory: 4overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  6. Green: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Somerset won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Match referee: Peter Such
  • Reserve umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy