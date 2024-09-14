Surrey 1st innings
Total
153 for 9, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Lawrence c Abell b Davey; 19 runs, 11 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 172.73
- Sibley c Dickson b Gregory; 48 runs, 36 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Pope b Gregory; 19 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.76
- Smith (wk) b Gregory; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Burns run out (Gregory); 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
- Evans c van der Merwe b Davey; 22 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79
- Curran b Ball; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
- Jordan (c) c Overton b Davey; 7 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
- Clark c Abell b Ball; 4 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Steel not out; 8 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 266.67
- Worrall not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
10 from 3 legbyes, 7 wides.
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Dan Lawrence at 26 for 1, from 1.6 overs
- Ollie Pope at 69 for 2, from 7.3 overs
- Jamie Smith at 69 for 3, from 7.4 overs
- Rory Burns at 105 for 4, from 12.2 overs
- Dom Sibley at 111 for 5, from 13.3 overs
- Tom Curran at 114 for 6, from 14.5 overs
- Chris Jordan at 139 for 7, from 18.1 overs
- Laurie Evans at 142 for 8, from 18.5 overs
- Jordan Clark at 146 for 9, from 19.2 overs
Bowling
- Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.33.
- Davey: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Ball: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- van der Merwe: 4overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.75.
- Gregory: 4overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Green: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
Match details
- Toss: Somerset won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Match referee: Peter Such
- Reserve umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy