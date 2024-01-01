Cricket Tables: Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast North Group

Last updated: 8 June, 5:21pm
Team P W L D T N/R NRR Pts
1 Lancashire Lightning 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.069 6
2 Northamptonshire Steelbacks 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.497 6
3 Yorkshire Vikings 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.911 4
4 Derbyshire 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.587 4
5 Birmingham Bears 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.271 4
6 Worcestershire Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.616 4
7 Durham 4 2 2 0 0 0 -1.289 4
8 Leicestershire Foxes 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.718 2
9 Nottinghamshire Outlaws 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.51 0

Vitality Blast South Group

Last updated: 8 June, 5:21pm
Team P W L D T N/R NRR Pts
1 Surrey 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.586 6
2 Kent Spitfires 3 2 1 0 0 0 1.718 4
3 Hampshire Hawks 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.429 4
4 Sussex Sharks 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.2 4
5 Glamorgan 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.14 4
6 Essex 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.007 4
7 Gloucestershire 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.093 2
8 Somerset 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.886 2
9 Middlesex 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.468 0