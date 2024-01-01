Cricket Tables: Vitality Blast
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|T
|N/R
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Lancashire Lightning
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.069
|6
|2
|Northamptonshire Steelbacks
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.497
|6
|3
|Yorkshire Vikings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.911
|4
|4
|Derbyshire
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.587
|4
|5
|Birmingham Bears
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.271
|4
|6
|Worcestershire Rapids
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.616
|4
|7
|Durham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.289
|4
|8
|Leicestershire Foxes
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.718
|2
|9
|Nottinghamshire Outlaws
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2.51
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|T
|N/R
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Surrey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.586
|6
|2
|Kent Spitfires
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.718
|4
|3
|Hampshire Hawks
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.429
|4
|4
|Sussex Sharks
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|4
|5
|Glamorgan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.14
|4
|6
|Essex
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.007
|4
|7
|Gloucestershire
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.093
|2
|8
|Somerset
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.886
|2
|9
|Middlesex
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2.468
|0