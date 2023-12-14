 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

2nd T20I / St George's

West Indies are batting, 54 for 4, from 8.2 overs. England

West Indies 1st innings

Total

Batting

  1. King not out; 28 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  2. Mayers c Curran b Woakes; 17 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25
  3. Pooran (wk) c Woakes b Rashid; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Hope b Ahmed; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  5. Hetmyer c Ali b Rashid; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Powell
  • Russell
  • Holder
  • Hosein
  • Joseph
  • Motie

Fall of Wickets

  • Kyle Mayers at 43 for 1, from 5.4 overs
  • Nicholas Pooran at 48 for 2, from 6.3 overs
  • Shai Hope at 51 for 3, from 7.2 overs
  • Shimron Hetmyer at 54 for 4, from 8.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Ali: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  2. Woakes: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  3. Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Rashid: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.50.
  5. Ahmed: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • Reserve umpire: Patrick Gustard
  • TV umpire: Leslie Reifer