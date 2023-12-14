West Indies 1st innings
Total
54 for 4, from 8.2 overs.
Batting
- King not out; 28 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Mayers c Curran b Woakes; 17 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25
- Pooran (wk) c Woakes b Rashid; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Hope b Ahmed; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Hetmyer c Ali b Rashid; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Powell
- Russell
- Holder
- Hosein
- Joseph
- Motie
Fall of Wickets
- Kyle Mayers at 43 for 1, from 5.4 overs
- Nicholas Pooran at 48 for 2, from 6.3 overs
- Shai Hope at 51 for 3, from 7.2 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 54 for 4, from 8.2 overs
Bowling
- Ali: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Woakes: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Rashid: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.50.
- Ahmed: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- Reserve umpire: Patrick Gustard
- TV umpire: Leslie Reifer