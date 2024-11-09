 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

1st T20I / Bridgetown

West Indies 182 for 9. England are batting, 106 for 2, from 10 overs.

England need 77 runs to win from 10.0 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

106 for 2, from 10 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (wk) not out; 72 runs, 37 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 194.59
  2. Jacks b Motie; 17 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 170.00
  3. Buttler (c) c Motie b Shepherd; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Bethell not out; 14 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Livingstone
  • Curran
  • Mousley
  • Overton
  • Rashid
  • Mahmood
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Jacks at 73 for 1, from 5.6 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 76 for 2, from 6.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Hosein: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  2. Russell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
  3. Joseph: 2overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.50.
  4. Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
  5. Shepherd: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • Umpire: Zahid Bassarath
  • TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Deighton Butler