England 1st innings
Total
106 for 2, from 10 overs.
Batting
- Salt (wk) not out; 72 runs, 37 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 194.59
- Jacks b Motie; 17 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 170.00
- Buttler (c) c Motie b Shepherd; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Bethell not out; 14 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Livingstone
- Curran
- Mousley
- Overton
- Rashid
- Mahmood
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 73 for 1, from 5.6 overs
- Jos Buttler at 76 for 2, from 6.4 overs
Bowling
- Hosein: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
- Russell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
- Joseph: 2overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.50.
- Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
- Shepherd: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Leslie Reifer
- Umpire: Zahid Bassarath
- TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Deighton Butler