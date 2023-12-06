 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

2nd ODI / North Sound

West Indies are batting, 195 for 8, from 37.2 overs. England

West Indies are 195 for 8 with 12.4 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

195 for 8, from 37.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Athanaze c Buttler b Atkinson; 4 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  2. King c Crawley b Curran; 17 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.47
  3. Carty c Crawley b Curran; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Hope (c, wk) b Livingstone; 68 runs, 68 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Hetmyer lbw b Curran; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Rutherford c Salt b Livingstone; 63 runs, 80 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.75
  7. Cariah b Livingstone; 5 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  8. Shepherd c Crawley b Ahmed; 19 runs, 16 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.75
  9. Joseph not out; 8 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.89
  10. Motie not out; 6 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00

Extras

5 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Thomas

Fall of Wickets

  • Alick Athanaze at 15 for 1, from 3.5 overs
  • Keacy Carty at 20 for 2, from 4.5 overs
  • Brandon King at 23 for 3, from 6.2 overs
  • Shimron Hetmyer at 23 for 4, from 6.6 overs
  • Sherfane Rutherford at 152 for 5, from 29.4 overs
  • Yannic Cariah at 160 for 6, from 31.5 overs
  • Shai Hope at 163 for 7, from 33.2 overs
  • Romario Shepherd at 189 for 8, from 36.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Curran: 7overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.71.
  2. Atkinson: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.93.
  3. Carse: 6overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
  4. Jacks: 4overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.75.
  5. Ahmed: 9overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
  6. Livingstone: 6overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Nigel Duguid
  • Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • TV umpire: Chris Brown