West Indies 1st innings
Total
195 for 8, from 37.2 overs.
Batting
- Athanaze c Buttler b Atkinson; 4 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- King c Crawley b Curran; 17 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.47
- Carty c Crawley b Curran; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Hope (c, wk) b Livingstone; 68 runs, 68 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Hetmyer lbw b Curran; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Rutherford c Salt b Livingstone; 63 runs, 80 balls, 7 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.75
- Cariah b Livingstone; 5 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Shepherd c Crawley b Ahmed; 19 runs, 16 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.75
- Joseph not out; 8 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.89
- Motie not out; 6 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
Extras
5 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Thomas
Fall of Wickets
- Alick Athanaze at 15 for 1, from 3.5 overs
- Keacy Carty at 20 for 2, from 4.5 overs
- Brandon King at 23 for 3, from 6.2 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 23 for 4, from 6.6 overs
- Sherfane Rutherford at 152 for 5, from 29.4 overs
- Yannic Cariah at 160 for 6, from 31.5 overs
- Shai Hope at 163 for 7, from 33.2 overs
- Romario Shepherd at 189 for 8, from 36.2 overs
Bowling
- Curran: 7overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.71.
- Atkinson: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.93.
- Carse: 6overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
- Jacks: 4overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.75.
- Ahmed: 9overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
- Livingstone: 6overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Nigel Duguid
- Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- TV umpire: Chris Brown