England 1st innings
Total
263 for 8, from 50 overs.
Batting
- Salt (wk) c Joseph b Forde; 74 runs, 108 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.52
- Jacks c Hope b Forde; 5 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Cox c Hope b Joseph; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Bethell c Chase b Shepherd; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Livingstone (c) c Hope b Shepherd; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Curran c sub [None] b Chase; 40 runs, 52 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
- Mousley c Lewis b Joseph; 57 runs, 70 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.43
- Overton c Lewis b Forde; 32 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.38
- Archer not out; 38 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 223.53
- Rashid not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
10 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 9 for 1, from 2.3 overs
- Jordan Cox at 10 for 2, from 3.4 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 14 for 3, from 5.1 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 24 for 4, from 9.5 overs
- Sam Curran at 94 for 5, from 25.3 overs
- Phil Salt at 164 for 6, from 40.3 overs
- Dan Mousley at 207 for 7, from 46.1 overs
- Jamie Overton at 238 for 8, from 48.6 overs
Bowling
- Forde: 10overs, 1 maidens, 35 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Joseph: 10overs, 1 maidens, 45 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Shepherd: 6.1overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.35.
- Motie: 10overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Chase: 10overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
- Rutherford: 3.5overs, 0 maidens, 57 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.86.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Leslie Reifer
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker
- Match referee: Reon King
- Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite