Match summary

England in West Indies

3rd CG United ODI / Bridgetown

West Indies Yet to bat. England are batting, 263 for 8, from 50 overs.

Match between innings.

West Indies need 264 runs to win.

England 1st innings

Total

263 for 8, from 50 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (wk) c Joseph b Forde; 74 runs, 108 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.52
  2. Jacks c Hope b Forde; 5 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  3. Cox c Hope b Joseph; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
  4. Bethell c Chase b Shepherd; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Livingstone (c) c Hope b Shepherd; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  6. Curran c sub [None] b Chase; 40 runs, 52 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
  7. Mousley c Lewis b Joseph; 57 runs, 70 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.43
  8. Overton c Lewis b Forde; 32 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.38
  9. Archer not out; 38 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 223.53
  10. Rashid not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

10 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Jacks at 9 for 1, from 2.3 overs
  • Jordan Cox at 10 for 2, from 3.4 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 14 for 3, from 5.1 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 24 for 4, from 9.5 overs
  • Sam Curran at 94 for 5, from 25.3 overs
  • Phil Salt at 164 for 6, from 40.3 overs
  • Dan Mousley at 207 for 7, from 46.1 overs
  • Jamie Overton at 238 for 8, from 48.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Forde: 10overs, 1 maidens, 35 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  2. Joseph: 10overs, 1 maidens, 45 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  3. Shepherd: 6.1overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.35.
  4. Motie: 10overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  5. Chase: 10overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
  6. Rutherford: 3.5overs, 0 maidens, 57 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.86.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker
  • Match referee: Reon King
  • Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite