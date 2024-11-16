 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

4th T20I / Gros Islet

West Indies 221 for 5. England 218 for 5.

West Indies win by 5 wickets.

England 1st innings

Total

218 for 5, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (wk) c Pooran b Chase; 55 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
  2. Jacks c Pooran b Joseph; 25 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 208.33
  3. Buttler (c) c Chase b Motie; 38 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 165.22
  4. Bethell not out; 62 runs, 32 balls, 4 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 193.75
  5. Livingstone c Hetmyer b Motie; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  6. Curran run out (Hetmyer); 24 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 184.62

Extras

10 from 1 byes, 6 legbyes, 1 noballs, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Ahmed
  • Mahmood
  • Mousley
  • Turner
  • Overton

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Jacks at 54 for 1, from 4.6 overs
  • Phil Salt at 102 for 2, from 9.2 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 129 for 3, from 12.3 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 155 for 4, from 14.6 overs
  • Sam Curran at 218 for 5, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. McCoy: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  2. Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.25.
  3. Hosein: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
  4. Motie: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  5. Powell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
  6. Chase: 4overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.75.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet
  • Umpire: Zahid Bassarath
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • TV umpire: Deighton Butler
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer