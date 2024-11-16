England 1st innings
Total
218 for 5, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Salt (wk) c Pooran b Chase; 55 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
- Jacks c Pooran b Joseph; 25 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 208.33
- Buttler (c) c Chase b Motie; 38 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 165.22
- Bethell not out; 62 runs, 32 balls, 4 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 193.75
- Livingstone c Hetmyer b Motie; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Curran run out (Hetmyer); 24 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 184.62
Extras
10 from 1 byes, 6 legbyes, 1 noballs, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Ahmed
- Mahmood
- Mousley
- Turner
- Overton
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 54 for 1, from 4.6 overs
- Phil Salt at 102 for 2, from 9.2 overs
- Jos Buttler at 129 for 3, from 12.3 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 155 for 4, from 14.6 overs
- Sam Curran at 218 for 5, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- McCoy: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.25.
- Hosein: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
- Motie: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Powell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
- Chase: 4overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.75.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet
- Umpire: Zahid Bassarath
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- TV umpire: Deighton Butler
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer