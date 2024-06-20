West Indies 1st innings
Total
74 for 0, from 8.4 overs.
Batting
- King retired not out; 23 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 176.92
- Charles not out; 26 runs, 24 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
- Pooran (wk) not out; 18 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
Extras
7 from 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- Powell
- Russell
- Rutherford
- Shepherd
- Chase
- Hosein
- Joseph
- Motie
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.
- Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Rashid: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Chris Brown