 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eight / Gros Islet

West Indies are batting, 74 for 0, from 8.4 overs. England

West Indies are 74 for 0 with 11.2 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

74 for 0, from 8.4 overs.

Batting

  1. King retired not out; 23 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 176.92
  2. Charles not out; 26 runs, 24 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
  3. Pooran (wk) not out; 18 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00

Extras

7 from 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Powell
  • Russell
  • Rutherford
  • Shepherd
  • Chase
  • Hosein
  • Joseph
  • Motie

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.
  2. Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  3. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  4. Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  5. Rashid: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Brown