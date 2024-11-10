West Indies 1st innings
Total
80 for 4, from 12.5 overs.
Batting
- King c Livingstone b Mahmood; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Lewis c Salt b Archer; 8 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.89
- Pooran (wk) st Salt b Livingstone; 14 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.87
- Chase lbw b Mahmood; 13 runs, 7 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
- Powell (c) not out; 26 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.87
- Rutherford not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
Extras
17 from 5 legbyes, 12 wides.
Yet to bat
- Shepherd
- Forde
- Hosein
- Motie
- Hinds
Fall of Wickets
- Brandon King at 6 for 1, from 1.2 overs
- Evin Lewis at 20 for 2, from 2.3 overs
- Roston Chase at 35 for 3, from 3.5 overs
- Nicholas Pooran at 70 for 4, from 10.6 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
- Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Curran: 2overs, 1 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.50.
- Livingstone: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.72.
- Mousley: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- Umpire: Deighton Butler
- TV umpire: Leslie Reifer
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Zahid Bassarath