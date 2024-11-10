 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

2nd T20I / Bridgetown

West Indies are batting, 80 for 4, from 12.5 overs. England

West Indies are 80 for 4 with 7.1 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

80 for 4, from 12.5 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Livingstone b Mahmood; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  2. Lewis c Salt b Archer; 8 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.89
  3. Pooran (wk) st Salt b Livingstone; 14 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.87
  4. Chase lbw b Mahmood; 13 runs, 7 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
  5. Powell (c) not out; 26 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.87
  6. Rutherford not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00

Extras

17 from 5 legbyes, 12 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Shepherd
  • Forde
  • Hosein
  • Motie
  • Hinds

Fall of Wickets

  • Brandon King at 6 for 1, from 1.2 overs
  • Evin Lewis at 20 for 2, from 2.3 overs
  • Roston Chase at 35 for 3, from 3.5 overs
  • Nicholas Pooran at 70 for 4, from 10.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
  2. Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  3. Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Curran: 2overs, 1 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.50.
  5. Livingstone: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.72.
  6. Mousley: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • Umpire: Deighton Butler
  • TV umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Zahid Bassarath