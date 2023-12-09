England 1st innings
Total
161 for 7, from 33 overs.
Batting
- Salt c Joseph b Forde; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Jacks c Hope b Forde; 17 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.00
- Crawley c Athanaze b Forde; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Duckett c King b Shepherd; 71 runs, 73 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.26
- Brook run out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Buttler (c, wk) c Motie b Joseph; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Livingstone c Rutherford b Shepherd; 45 runs, 56 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.36
- Curran not out; 8 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Ahmed not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00
Extras
2 from 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Atkinson
- Potts
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 4 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Zak Crawley at 8 for 2, from 2.4 overs
- Will Jacks at 45 for 3, from 8.1 overs
- Harry Brook at 48 for 4, from 9.2 overs
- Jos Buttler at 49 for 5, from 9.4 overs
- Ben Duckett at 137 for 6, from 25.1 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 142 for 7, from 27.6 overs
Bowling
- Forde: 7overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.85.
- Shepherd: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
- Joseph: 5overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.20.
- Motie: 6overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- Cariah: 8overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.37.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Leslie Reifer
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon