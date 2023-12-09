2 from 1nb noballs, 1w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 65.00

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 80.36

c Rutherford b Shepherd ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Motie b Joseph ;

Buttler (c, wk)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 33.33

run out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 97.26

c King b Shepherd ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Athanaze b Forde ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 85.00

c Hope b Forde ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Joseph b Forde ;

161 for -7, from 33 overs.

Phil Salt at 4 for 1, from 0.6 overs 4-1 (Phil Salt, 0.6 ov)

Zak Crawley at 8 for 2, from 2.4 overs 8-2 (Zak Crawley, 2.4 ov)

Will Jacks at 45 for 3, from 8.1 overs 45-3 (Will Jacks, 8.1 ov)

Harry Brook at 48 for 4, from 9.2 overs 48-4 (Harry Brook, 9.2 ov)

Jos Buttler at 49 for 5, from 9.4 overs 49-5 (Jos Buttler, 9.4 ov)

Ben Duckett at 137 for 6, from 25.1 overs 137-6 (Ben Duckett, 25.1 ov)