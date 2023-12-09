 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

3rd ODI / Bridgetown

West Indies Yet to bat. England are batting, 161 for 7, from 33 overs.

Rain stopped play.

England are 161 for 7 with 10.0 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

161 for 7, from 33 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c Joseph b Forde; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  2. Jacks c Hope b Forde; 17 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.00
  3. Crawley c Athanaze b Forde; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Duckett c King b Shepherd; 71 runs, 73 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.26
  5. Brook run out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  6. Buttler (c, wk) c Motie b Joseph; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  7. Livingstone c Rutherford b Shepherd; 45 runs, 56 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.36
  8. Curran not out; 8 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  9. Ahmed not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00

Extras

2 from 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Atkinson
  • Potts

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 4 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 8 for 2, from 2.4 overs
  • Will Jacks at 45 for 3, from 8.1 overs
  • Harry Brook at 48 for 4, from 9.2 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 49 for 5, from 9.4 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 137 for 6, from 25.1 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 142 for 7, from 27.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Forde: 7overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.85.
  2. Shepherd: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
  3. Joseph: 5overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.20.
  4. Motie: 6overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
  5. Cariah: 8overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.37.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon