9 from 6lb legbyes, 3w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 160.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 110.53

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Jacks b Overton

c Jacks b Overton ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 107.14

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 131.71

c Bethell b Overton

c Bethell b Overton ;

Powell (c)

Powell (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 40.00

c Mousley b Mahmood

c Mousley b Mahmood ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 87.50

c Overton b Mahmood

c Overton b Mahmood ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 175.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 200.00

run out (Bethell)

run out (Bethell) ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 60.00

c Archer b Mahmood

c Archer b Mahmood ;

145 for -8, from 20 overs.

Shai Hope at 5 for 1, from 0.4 overs 5-1 (Shai Hope, 0.4 ov)

Evin Lewis at 13 for 2, from 1.3 overs 13-2 (Evin Lewis, 1.3 ov)

Nicholas Pooran at 17 for 3, from 2.5 overs 17-3 (Nicholas Pooran, 2.5 ov)

Roston Chase at 21 for 4, from 3.2 overs 21-4 (Roston Chase, 3.2 ov)

Shimron Hetmyer at 37 for 5, from 5.4 overs 37-5 (Shimron Hetmyer, 5.4 ov)

Romario Shepherd at 110 for 6, from 15.1 overs 110-6 (Romario Shepherd, 15.1 ov)

Gudakesh Motie at 110 for 7, from 15.4 overs 110-7 (Gudakesh Motie, 15.4 ov)