West Indies 1st innings
Total
145 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Lewis c Archer b Mahmood; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Hope run out (Bethell); 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Pooran (wk) b Archer; 7 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
- Chase c Overton b Mahmood; 7 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.50
- Hetmyer c Mousley b Mahmood; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- Powell (c) c Bethell b Overton; 54 runs, 41 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.71
- Shepherd lbw b Overton; 30 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.14
- Motie c Jacks b Overton; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Joseph not out; 21 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
- Hosein not out; 8 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.00
Extras
9 from 6 legbyes, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Hinds
Fall of Wickets
- Shai Hope at 5 for 1, from 0.4 overs
- Evin Lewis at 13 for 2, from 1.3 overs
- Nicholas Pooran at 17 for 3, from 2.5 overs
- Roston Chase at 21 for 4, from 3.2 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 37 for 5, from 5.4 overs
- Romario Shepherd at 110 for 6, from 15.1 overs
- Gudakesh Motie at 110 for 7, from 15.4 overs
- Rovman Powell at 113 for 8, from 17.1 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
- Mahmood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
- Overton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Livingstone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
- Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Mousley: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet
- Umpire: Deighton Butler
- Umpire: Leslie Reifer
- TV umpire: Zahid Bassarath
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite