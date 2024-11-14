 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

3rd T20I / Gros Islet

West Indies 145 for 8. England 149 for 7.

England win by 3 wickets.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

145 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Lewis c Archer b Mahmood; 3 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  2. Hope run out (Bethell); 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  3. Pooran (wk) b Archer; 7 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
  4. Chase c Overton b Mahmood; 7 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.50
  5. Hetmyer c Mousley b Mahmood; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  6. Powell (c) c Bethell b Overton; 54 runs, 41 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.71
  7. Shepherd lbw b Overton; 30 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.14
  8. Motie c Jacks b Overton; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  9. Joseph not out; 21 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
  10. Hosein not out; 8 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.00

Extras

9 from 6 legbyes, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Hinds

Fall of Wickets

  • Shai Hope at 5 for 1, from 0.4 overs
  • Evin Lewis at 13 for 2, from 1.3 overs
  • Nicholas Pooran at 17 for 3, from 2.5 overs
  • Roston Chase at 21 for 4, from 3.2 overs
  • Shimron Hetmyer at 37 for 5, from 5.4 overs
  • Romario Shepherd at 110 for 6, from 15.1 overs
  • Gudakesh Motie at 110 for 7, from 15.4 overs
  • Rovman Powell at 113 for 8, from 17.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
  2. Mahmood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  3. Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
  4. Overton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  5. Livingstone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
  6. Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  7. Mousley: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet
  • Umpire: Deighton Butler
  • Umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • TV umpire: Zahid Bassarath
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite