West Indies 1st innings
Total
328 for 6, from 50 overs.
Batting
- King c Cox b Turner; 7 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
- Lewis c Salt b Turner; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Carty b Rashid; 71 runs, 77 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.21
- Hope (c, wk) c Livingstone b Archer; 117 runs, 127 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.13
- Rutherford c Mousley b Livingstone; 54 runs, 36 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
- Hetmyer c Archer b Rashid; 24 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 218.18
- Chase not out; 20 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
- Forde not out; 23 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 209.09
Extras
8 from 2 legbyes, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Seales
- Motie
- Joseph
Fall of Wickets
- Brandon King at 7 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Evin Lewis at 12 for 2, from 3.1 overs
- Keacy Carty at 155 for 3, from 30.2 overs
- Sherfane Rutherford at 234 for 4, from 39.5 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 265 for 5, from 42.4 overs
- Shai Hope at 297 for 6, from 46.6 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 9overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
- Turner: 6overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Mahmood: 8overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Rashid: 10overs, 0 maidens, 62 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.20.
- Livingstone: 7overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Jacks: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
- Mousley: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
- Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker
- Match referee: Reon King
- Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer