Match summary

England in West Indies

2nd CG United ODI / North Sound

West Indies are batting, 328 for 6, from 50 overs. England

Match between innings.

England need 329 runs to win.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

328 for 6, from 50 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Cox b Turner; 7 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.00
  2. Lewis c Salt b Turner; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  3. Carty b Rashid; 71 runs, 77 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.21
  4. Hope (c, wk) c Livingstone b Archer; 117 runs, 127 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.13
  5. Rutherford c Mousley b Livingstone; 54 runs, 36 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
  6. Hetmyer c Archer b Rashid; 24 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 218.18
  7. Chase not out; 20 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
  8. Forde not out; 23 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 209.09

Extras

8 from 2 legbyes, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Seales
  • Motie
  • Joseph

Fall of Wickets

  • Brandon King at 7 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Evin Lewis at 12 for 2, from 3.1 overs
  • Keacy Carty at 155 for 3, from 30.2 overs
  • Sherfane Rutherford at 234 for 4, from 39.5 overs
  • Shimron Hetmyer at 265 for 5, from 42.4 overs
  • Shai Hope at 297 for 6, from 46.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Archer: 9overs, 1 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.44.
  2. Turner: 6overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Mahmood: 8overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  4. Rashid: 10overs, 0 maidens, 62 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.20.
  5. Livingstone: 7overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  6. Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  7. Jacks: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  8. Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
  9. Mousley: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
  • Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Match referee: Reon King
  • Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer