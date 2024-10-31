England 1st innings
Total
74 for 2, from 15 overs.
Batting
- Salt (wk) c Joseph b Seales; 18 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.07
- Jacks c Motie b Seales; 19 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.37
- Cox not out; 13 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.42
- Bethell not out; 17 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25
Extras
7 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Livingstone
- Curran
- Mousley
- Overton
- Archer
- Rashid
- Turner
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 39 for 1, from 8.1 overs
- Will Jacks at 46 for 2, from 10.3 overs
Bowling
- Forde: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
- Seales: 5overs, 1 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.60.
- Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
- Umpire: Leslie Reifer
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker
- Match referee: Reon King
- Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite