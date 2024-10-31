 Skip to content

Match summary

England in West Indies

1st CG United ODI / North Sound

West Indies Yet to bat. England are batting, 74 for 2, from 15 overs.

Break in play.

England are 74 for 2 with 35.0 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

74 for 2, from 15 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (wk) c Joseph b Seales; 18 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.07
  2. Jacks c Motie b Seales; 19 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.37
  3. Cox not out; 13 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.42
  4. Bethell not out; 17 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25

Extras

7 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Livingstone
  • Curran
  • Mousley
  • Overton
  • Archer
  • Rashid
  • Turner

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 39 for 1, from 8.1 overs
  • Will Jacks at 46 for 2, from 10.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Forde: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
  2. Seales: 5overs, 1 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.60.
  3. Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  4. Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound
  • Umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker
  • Match referee: Reon King
  • Reserve umpire: Gregory Brathwaite