Match summary

England in West Indies

4th T20I / Tarouba

West Indies Yet to bat. England are batting, 119 for 1, from 10 overs.

England are 119 for 1 with 10.0 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

119 for 1, from 10 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (wk) not out; 61 runs, 30 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 203.33
  2. Buttler (c) c Powell b Holder; 55 runs, 29 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 189.66
  3. Jacks not out; 2 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Livingstone
  • Ali
  • Curran
  • Woakes
  • Ahmed
  • Rashid
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Jos Buttler at 117 for 1, from 9.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Forde: 2overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.00.
  2. Hosein: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  3. Mayers: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  4. Holder: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  5. Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.50.
  6. Russell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
  • Umpire: Patrick Gustard
  • Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer
  • TV umpire: Nigel Duguid