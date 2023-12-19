England 1st innings
Total
119 for 1, from 10 overs.
Batting
- Salt (wk) not out; 61 runs, 30 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 203.33
- Buttler (c) c Powell b Holder; 55 runs, 29 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 189.66
- Jacks not out; 2 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Livingstone
- Ali
- Curran
- Woakes
- Ahmed
- Rashid
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Jos Buttler at 117 for 1, from 9.5 overs
Bowling
- Forde: 2overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.00.
- Hosein: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Mayers: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Holder: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Motie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.50.
- Russell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
- Umpire: Patrick Gustard
- Reserve umpire: Leslie Reifer
- TV umpire: Nigel Duguid