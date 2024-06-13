West Indies 1st innings
Total
81 for 7, from 14 overs.
Batting
- King c Conway b Neesham; 9 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Charles b Boult; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Pooran (wk) c Conway b Southee; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
- Chase c Ravindra b Ferguson; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Powell (c) c Conway b Southee; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
- Rutherford not out; 18 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Hosein c Neesham b Santner; 15 runs, 17 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.24
- Russell c Ferguson b Boult; 14 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Shepherd not out; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
Extras
5 from 3 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Joseph
- Motie
Fall of Wickets
- Johnson Charles at 1 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Nicholas Pooran at 20 for 2, from 3.5 overs
- Roston Chase at 21 for 3, from 4.3 overs
- Rovman Powell at 22 for 4, from 5.4 overs
- Brandon King at 30 for 5, from 6.3 overs
- Akeal Hosein at 58 for 6, from 10.6 overs
- Andre Russell at 76 for 7, from 12.3 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 3overs, 1 maidens, 11 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Southee: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Ferguson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
- Neesham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Phillips: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Santner: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Michael Gough