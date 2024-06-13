 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group C / Tarouba

West Indies are batting, 81 for 7, from 14 overs. New Zealand

West Indies are 81 for 7 with 6.0 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

81 for 7, from 14 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Conway b Neesham; 9 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  2. Charles b Boult; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Pooran (wk) c Conway b Southee; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
  4. Chase c Ravindra b Ferguson; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Powell (c) c Conway b Southee; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
  6. Rutherford not out; 18 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  7. Hosein c Neesham b Santner; 15 runs, 17 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.24
  8. Russell c Ferguson b Boult; 14 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  9. Shepherd not out; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00

Extras

5 from 3 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Joseph
  • Motie

Fall of Wickets

  • Johnson Charles at 1 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Nicholas Pooran at 20 for 2, from 3.5 overs
  • Roston Chase at 21 for 3, from 4.3 overs
  • Rovman Powell at 22 for 4, from 5.4 overs
  • Brandon King at 30 for 5, from 6.3 overs
  • Akeal Hosein at 58 for 6, from 10.6 overs
  • Andre Russell at 76 for 7, from 12.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 3overs, 1 maidens, 11 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  2. Southee: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  3. Ferguson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
  4. Neesham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  5. Phillips: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  6. Santner: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Michael Gough