Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman faces tribunal

Richard Freeman worked for British Cycling and Team Sky between 2008 and 2017

Former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman will face serious questions at a medical tribunal which is due to start on Wednesday.

Freeman is facing misconduct charges brought by the General Medical Council (GMC) at an independent tribunal in Manchester.

The tribunal, which is scheduled to run until March 5, will hear claims Freeman purchased testosterone with the intention to dope a rider.

Details of the General Medical Council allegations were listed last month by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which is conducting the hearing.

It is claimed he was involved in a cover-up after allegedly ordering large quantities of testosterone to be delivered to the National Cycling Centre in May 2011.

The GMC alleges Freeman obtained 30 sachets of Testogel "to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance".

The tribunal will also hear claims that Dr Freeman "inappropriately provided medical treatment that did not constitute first aid to non-athlete members of staff".

The GMC also believes he did not keep appropriate records, particularly in relation to prescription-only medication, and he compromised patient confidentiality when his laptop was stolen whilst on holiday in Greece in 2014.

Sky Sports News understands British Cycling and Team Sky staff, past and present, will be called as witnesses, including the former British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton.

The tribunal has the power to suspend or remove the ability of any doctor to work within the United Kingdom.

Freeman was also the doctor at the centre of the so-called 'Jiffy Bag' scandal which saw accusations of a suspected anti-doping violation regarding a mystery package reportedly destined for star rider Bradley Wiggins in 2011.

However, a UK Anti-Doping investigation concluded without any charges having been brought. Freeman has previously denied all doping charges against him.

He resigned from British Cycling in October 2017 after telling the national governing body he was too ill to face disciplinary action for poor medical record-keeping.