Dr Richard Freeman tribunal adjourned on medical grounds

Richard Freeman's tribunal has been adjourned

Dr Richard Freeman's tribunal has been adjourned, potentially until May next year, on medical grounds.

Freeman has admitted 18 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council relating to the ordering of testosterone gel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but has denied four others.

The former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor was unable to attend proceedings in Manchester last week on health grounds and his lawyer, Mary O'Rourke, on Monday requested an adjournment.

That was accepted by the panel at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service but dates were not expected to be finalised until Tuesday.

It was proposed that the first stage of the hearing would resume and conclude in May 2020 with second and third stages potentially taking place in October.

The reasons for long delays were due to other commitments of all parties involved, notably other legal cases.

O'Rourke confirmed that she planned to call four more witnesses, with the possibility that up to a further four could be called. The final number would depend on whether certain documents can be obtained in the meantime.

Freeman denies the testosterone gel was intended for athletes' use.

The hearing, which began in October, had originally been expected to take place in February this year.