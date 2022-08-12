Queensland Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen advance but Fallon Sherrock bows out

Gerwyn Price came close to landing his fifth nine-dart finish of the year as he advanced in Queensland

Gerwyn Price missed double 12 for a nine-darter but 'The Iceman' stayed cool to win a last-leg shoot-out against Damon Heta at the Queensland Darts Masters on Friday.

Price, who has already nailed four perfect legs in 2022 - including two on Premier League Night Three in Belfast - came a width of a wire away from landing the holy grail of darts in the deciding leg on his way to defeating Damon Heta 6-5 with a 98.6 average and five 180s.

Price raised the roof at Blackpool's Winter Gardens with a nine-darter during his semi-final against Danny Noppert

Fresh from winning the World Matchplay in Blackpool, Michael van Gerwen was nowhere near his vintage best as he survived a scare to defeat the energetic Bailey Marsh 6-5.

The Dutchman recovered from 4-2 down to edge out 20-year-old qualifier Marsh in a nervy affair.

Fallon Sherrock's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of the World Series event suffered a blow as she suffered a convincing 6-3 loss to Gordon Mathers - who has spent the past 18 months based in the UK competing as a PDC Tour Card Holder.

Women's World Matchplay champion Sherrock conjured up a spectacular 160 checkout in the fourth leg of the match, but it wasn't enough as she attempted a comeback against Brisbane's Mathers.

Dimitri Van den Bergh kicked off the World Series Down Under with a stunning 164 finish en route to a 6-2 victory against Koha Kokiri.

Joe Cullen averaged over 108 to whitewash Dave Marland in quick-fire fashion, but Jonny Clayton suffered a surprise 6-2 defeat against New Zealand's Haupai Puha.

He also hit two nine-dart finishes in one night in the Premier League in Belfast...

Home favourite Simon Whitlock enjoyed a dream return to Australia with 'The Wizard' producing some magical darts to dispatch James Wade 6-2.

Michael Smith denied Joe Comito a dart at double in an emphatic whitewash win, wrapping up Friday's action with a superb 104.86 average.