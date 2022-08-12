Queensland Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen advance but Fallon Sherrock bows out
Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Australia's World Cup hero Simon Whitlock all make it through to the quarter-finals at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre in Queensland but 'Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock falls at the first hurdle
Last Updated: 12/08/22 2:25pm
Gerwyn Price missed double 12 for a nine-darter but 'The Iceman' stayed cool to win a last-leg shoot-out against Damon Heta at the Queensland Darts Masters on Friday.
Price, who has already nailed four perfect legs in 2022 - including two on Premier League Night Three in Belfast - came a width of a wire away from landing the holy grail of darts in the deciding leg on his way to defeating Damon Heta 6-5 with a 98.6 average and five 180s.
Fresh from winning the World Matchplay in Blackpool, Michael van Gerwen was nowhere near his vintage best as he survived a scare to defeat the energetic Bailey Marsh 6-5.
The Dutchman recovered from 4-2 down to edge out 20-year-old qualifier Marsh in a nervy affair.
Fallon Sherrock's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of the World Series event suffered a blow as she suffered a convincing 6-3 loss to Gordon Mathers - who has spent the past 18 months based in the UK competing as a PDC Tour Card Holder.
Women's World Matchplay champion Sherrock conjured up a spectacular 160 checkout in the fourth leg of the match, but it wasn't enough as she attempted a comeback against Brisbane's Mathers.
Dimitri Van den Bergh kicked off the World Series Down Under with a stunning 164 finish en route to a 6-2 victory against Koha Kokiri.
Joe Cullen averaged over 108 to whitewash Dave Marland in quick-fire fashion, but Jonny Clayton suffered a surprise 6-2 defeat against New Zealand's Haupai Puha.
Home favourite Simon Whitlock enjoyed a dream return to Australia with 'The Wizard' producing some magical darts to dispatch James Wade 6-2.
Home favourite Simon Whitlock enjoyed a dream return to Australia with 'The Wizard' producing some magical darts to dispatch James Wade 6-2.

Michael Smith denied Joe Comito a dart at double in an emphatic whitewash win, wrapping up Friday's action with a superb 104.86 average.