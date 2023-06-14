World Cup of Darts: Gary Anderson says teams ranked outside of top 100 can win event at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle

Gary Anderson believes it would not be a surprise if a team ranked outside of the top 100 won the World Cup of Darts, such is the unpredictability of the pairs format.

Anderson and Peter Wright will represent Scotland at the event in Frankfurt, which takes place from Thursday live on Sky Sports.

Last year, Australia's Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock stunned England and Wales on their way to the title. The pair will face stiff competition from top seeds Michael Smith and Rob Cross, the Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert and Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton this year.

"It will be good to play. Pairs is a hard game to get into but I think we will do alright," said Anderson. "In any sport, if you can win anything for your country, even if it's dominos, it's a fantastic achievement. I remember playing my first county internationals and winning that. It's great to put that shirt on.

"You have got England, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales - [but] I think you need to start looking further afield. Some teams who you think won't have a chance... it's pairs, anything can happen in pairs.

"If a country comes through that is not even ranked in the top 100, it wouldn't be a surprise. Pairs is a funny game and it will be great to play in and see what happens."

Anderson: I'm playing proper darts again

Anderson's form has been inconsistent since he last played at the World Cup of Darts in 2019, when he lifted the title with Wright.

He has mostly competed in the Players' Championship events so far and ended his three-year wait for a PDC ranking title by beating Krzysztof Ratajski 8-5 in the Players Championship 8 in March.

On Monday, the 52-year-old narrowly lost to Michael Smith 8-7 in the final of Players Championship 13 in a thrilling match.

"I'm just playing darts again. I've told everyone I have not being playing the last three years, I just wasn't," explained Anderson.

"I'm back practicing. I try to do a Monday and Wednesday night and do a good few hours. We will do 60, 70, 80 legs that night and it's proper darts. We just play darts and it's coming on leaps and bounds. It's giving me the hunger back again, so it's going well. Touch wood it carries on.

Gary Anderson won the 2019 World Cup of Darts with Peter Wright

"I'm happy doing the pro tours, happy doing qualifying for the Europeans. If I qualify for them then great, if I don't I'm not too worried about it. So I'm just going to play like that. I've got no pressure, I'm just chucking darts. If they go the way they are going, it's going to work out alright for me.

"I never have a target. I turn up, you never know what will happen, and I'm just enjoying doing what I'm doing. It's working fine for me."

