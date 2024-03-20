Luke Littler vs Michael Smith: Will the nine-dart kings strike again in the Premier League in Dublin?

Luke Littler has hit three nine-darters in 2024 while Michael Smith was part of the most famous nine-dart leg ever; They will face each other in the quarter-finals of the Premier League in Dublin; watch Week Eight of the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday March 21
You say the words "Michael may miss and Michael may hit" and you know exactly which darting moment is being talked about.
Immortalised by the words of Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle, Michael Smith's nine-darter in his 2023 World Championship victory against Michael van Gerwen goes down as one of the best darts moments in history.
With such a glorious moment on the way to his maiden World Champs win, Smith was cemented as a nine-dart magician after pulling off the D12 finish under such pressure.
Since Smith's famous moment in 2023, a new kid on the block has shown his prowess at securing the perfect leg of darts. You may have heard of him - his name is Luke Littler.
After bursting into the social consciousness during his incredible World Championship run to the final at Alexandra Palace in January, Littler has gone on to hit three nine-darters in the infancy of his professional career at the Bahrain Darts Masters, Players Championship, and Belgian Open.
He has also had a few near misses too, agonisingly missing one by a singular dart against MVG in Nottingham, the Green Machine cheekily finishing off Littler's 144 finish on his next visit.
Ahead of their quarter-final battle in the Premier League in Dublin Smith also reasserted his nine-dart ability, sealing the most casual of nine-darters against Raymond Van Barneveld at Players Championship 5 on the weekend.
Fourteen years ago, Phil Taylor made two iconic nine-darts in the Premier League Darts final against James Wade, while Gerwyn Price impressively executed the perfect leg twice on the same night in Belfast in 2022.
In fact, Price's second nine-darter that night was the last one in the Premier League and you just can't help but feel when Littler and Smith go head-to-head, that might just change this Thursday.
