European Open: Raymond van Barneveld shocks Luke Humphries as Gerwyn Price crashes out in Leverkusen

Dirk van Duijvenbode powered past reigning champion Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld dumped out Luke Humphries in Leverkusen; Darts is back on Sky Sports from June 27 with the World Cup in Frankfurt

Saturday 22 June 2024 23:09, UK

NEO.bet European Darts Open 2024
Image: Raymond van Barneveld defeated Luke Humphries at the NEO.bet European Open

Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to dump world No 1 Luke Humphries out of the NEO.bet European Open.

The 57-year-old Dutchman took advantage of an off night for the reigning world champion and claimed a 6-4 victory in front of a raucous German crowd.

Van Barneveld produced five 180s and defied a brace of ton-plus finishes from the top seed to progress to the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time in 2024.

Second round results

Afternoon Session: Gian van Veen 6-4 Andy Baetens, Stephen Bunting 6-4 Kevin Troppmann, Damon Heta 6-4 Dom Taylor, Ryan Searle 6-4 Daryl Gurney, Chris Dobey 6-5 Jeffrey de Graaf, Dave Chisnall 6-5 Luke Woodhouse, Ross Smith 6-2 Callan Rydz, Kevin Doets 6-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Evening Session: Owen Bates 6-5 Danny Noppert, Michael Smith 6-0 Rob Cross, Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dylan Slevin, Martin Schindler 6-4 Karel Sedlacek, Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Luke Humphries, Peter Wright 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse, Josh Rock 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

"To beat the world number one is an amazing feeling," reflected Van Barneveld, who will play his compatriot Gian van Veen for a place in the quarter-finals. "Luke is an amazing player. When you're the World Champion, you have a target on your back, but Luke doesn't deserve that."

Dirk van Duijvenbode powered past reigning champion Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last year's final, reeling off five consecutive legs from 2-1 down to reach the last-16 and boost his hopes of a World Matchplay return.

NEO.bet European Darts Open 2024
Image: Van Duijvenbode can still qualify for the World Matchplay next month

The 2023 runner-up averaged 102 and pinned six of his nine attempts at double to topple the Welshman, having also hit six of his seven attempts in Friday's first-round win against Gabriel Clemens.

"My confidence is not there yet, but I feel like I'm getting back to where I used to be," declared Van Duijvenbode. "I feel determined to show people that Dirk is not done. I feel like I'm getting closer, but I'm not done, I promise you!"

Elsewhere, Michael van Gerwen joined his fellow countrymen in Sunday's last 16, after kicking off his bid for a record-extending sixth European Darts Open crown with a battling 6-4 success against Dylan Slevin.

Richard Ashdown questions if Michael van Gerwen has lost the 'desire and fire' to play darts ahead of the World Cup

German No 1 Martin Schindler preserved home hopes with a 6-4 victory over Karel Sedlacek and Michael Smith completed a whitewash win against an out-of-sorts Rob Cross to set up a meeting against Peter Wright, who won five straight legs in overturning a 3-1 deficit against Ritchie Edhouse.

Josh Rock produced a ton-topping average to open his challenge for a second straight European Tour title, taking out a spectacular 160 checkout to wrap up a 6-3 win against Dimitri Van den Bergh, as Owen Bates continued his breakthrough run in Leverkusen by recovering from 5-3 down to stun sixth seed Danny Noppert.

What happens next?

Sunday's last-16 schedule

Owen Bates v Stephen Bunting, Damon Heta v Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Searle, Dave Chisnall v Kevin Doets, Dirk van Duijvenbode v Martin Schindler, Michael Smith v Peter Wright, Josh Rock v Ross Smith, Raymond van Barneveld v Gian van Veen

The third round of the NEO.bet European Darts Open will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the Ostermann-Arena.

