Beau Greaves becomes first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title

Beau Greaves produces four ton-plus averages on her way to a sensational Development Tour victory in Wigan; Darts is back on Sky Sports from June 27 with the World Cup in Frankfurt
Friday 21 June 2024 15:35, UK
Beau Greaves became the first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title after storming to Event 11 success with a 5-1 win over Daniel Perry.
Greaves defeated Xanti Van den Bergh, Bailey White, Tyler Thorpe, Lewis Mayes, Owen Maiden, Niko Springer and Daniel Perry in the final to make more history - surrendering just four legs in seven matches.
Greaves threw 100-plus averages of 103.14, 100.99, 107.36 and 102.27, before hammering Perry 5-1 in the final to claim the top prize of £2,500.
It was a first tournament victory on the Development Tour for Greaves, having previously won 23 Women's Series tournaments and the Women's World Matchplay.
The top two players from the 2024 Development Tour Order of Merit will win a PDC Tour Card for 2025-26 and a place in the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.
2024 Winmau Development Tour
Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan
Friday June 21, Event 11
Quarter-Finals
Dylan Dowling 5-1 Sebastian Bialecki
Daniel Perry 5-4 Keane Barry
Beau Greaves 5-1 Owen Maiden
Niko Springer 5-0 Henry Coates
Semi-Finals
Daniel Perry 5-2 Dylan Dowling
Beau Greaves 5-0 Niko Springer
Final
Beau Greaves 5-1 Daniel Perry
The World Cup of Darts will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.
Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.
Luke Humphries and Michael Smith are in line to represent England but Luke Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.
Fans were also able to stream the entire action on NOW TV through their mobile device or table.
Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)
Group Stage - Opening Matches
Belgium vs Singapore (A)
Northern Ireland vs South Africa (B)
Germany vs New Zealand (C)
Australia vs Japan (D)
Republic of Ireland s Lithuania (E)
Austria vs China (F)
Poland vs Norway (G)
Czech Republic vs Bahrain (H)
Croatia vs Malaysia (I)
France vs Latvia (J)
Sweden vs Spain (K)
USA vs Portugal (L)
Friday, June 28
Afternoon Session (11am BST)
Group Stage - Second Matches
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Group Stage - Final Matches
Saturday, June 29
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday, June 30
Afternoon Session (12pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (6pm BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
All matches will be played in a doubles format
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.