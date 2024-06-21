Beau Greaves becomes first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title

Beau Greaves became the first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title after storming to Event 11 success with a 5-1 win over Daniel Perry.

Greaves defeated Xanti Van den Bergh, Bailey White, Tyler Thorpe, Lewis Mayes, Owen Maiden, Niko Springer and Daniel Perry in the final to make more history - surrendering just four legs in seven matches.

Greaves threw 100-plus averages of 103.14, 100.99, 107.36 and 102.27, before hammering Perry 5-1 in the final to claim the top prize of £2,500.

It was a first tournament victory on the Development Tour for Greaves, having previously won 23 Women's Series tournaments and the Women's World Matchplay.

The top two players from the 2024 Development Tour Order of Merit will win a PDC Tour Card for 2025-26 and a place in the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

2024 Winmau Development Tour

Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Friday June 21, Event 11

Quarter-Finals

Dylan Dowling 5-1 Sebastian Bialecki

Daniel Perry 5-4 Keane Barry

Beau Greaves 5-1 Owen Maiden

Niko Springer 5-0 Henry Coates

Semi-Finals

Daniel Perry 5-2 Dylan Dowling

Beau Greaves 5-0 Niko Springer

Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Daniel Perry

What's next on Sky Sports?

Image: Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price are reigning World Cup of Darts champions

The World Cup of Darts will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.

Luke Humphries and Michael Smith are in line to represent England but Luke Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.

Fans were also able to stream the entire action on NOW TV through their mobile device or table.

World Cup of Darts: Fixtures

Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Belgium vs Singapore (A)

Northern Ireland vs South Africa (B)

Germany vs New Zealand (C)

Australia vs Japan (D)

Republic of Ireland s Lithuania (E)

Austria vs China (F)

Poland vs Norway (G)

Czech Republic vs Bahrain (H)

Croatia vs Malaysia (I)

France vs Latvia (J)

Sweden vs Spain (K)

USA vs Portugal (L)

Friday, June 28

Afternoon Session (11am BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday, June 29

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday, June 30

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

What is the format?

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

- Best of seven legs Second Round - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Final - Best of 19 legs

All matches will be played in a doubles format

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.