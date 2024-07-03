World Matchplay: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in box-office first-round clash in Blackpool

Teenage darting superstar Luke Littler has been drawn against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in a box-office first-round clash at the World Matchplay.

The Premier League champion and World Darts runner-up, aged 17, has been handed a tough assignment on his Blackpool debut against the Dutchman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler won the Premier League in his debut campaign after defeating world number one Luke Humphries 11-7 in the final

The pair have played each other nine times previously, with Van Gerwen edging the head-to-head record 5-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler missed a fist-bump from Michael van Gerwen to leave him awkwardly hanging during their Premier League semi-final in Newcastle in February

Other notable ties from the first-round draw include 2018 winner Gary Anderson taking on world No 3 Michael Smith, Jonny Clayton - fresh from his Players Championship 14 win - facing Raymond van Barneveld and defending champion Nathan Aspinall going up against Luke Woodhouse.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall defeats Jonny Clayton in stunning fashion to win the World Matchplay.

Fellow former winners Peter Wright (2021), Dimitri van den Bergh (2020), Rob Cross (2019) and James Wade (2007) face Andre Gilding, Martin Schindler, Gian van Veen and Danny Noppert respectively.

Reigning world champion, and world No 1, Luke Humphries has been drawn against Ricardo Pietreczko for his opening match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries slammed in 151, 121, 130 and 112 checkouts as he shone during England's victory in the World Cup of Darts final against Austria.

World Matchplay first-round draw

(1) Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting vs Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton vs Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri van den Burgh vs Martin Schindler

(4) Gerwyn Price vs Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith vs Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert vs James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

(15) Joe Cullen vs Brendan Dolan

(7) Dave Chisnall vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(10) Peter Wright vs Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

(14) Chris Dobey vs Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Rob Cross vs Gian van Veen

(11) Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matt Edgar believes the sport could be entering a period of Luke Littler dominance after he got revenge over Luke Humphries in the Premier League play-off final

When are where is the World Matchplay?

The World Matchplay kicks off on Saturday July 13 and runs through until Sunday July 21, with every dart live on Sky Sports.

The tournament takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool and 2024 marks the 31st edition of the Matchplay, the ballroom hosting some of darts' most iconic moments.

With the darts calendar in full swing, the World Matchplay is the second major of the season after the UK Open, which Dimitri Van den Bergh won with an 11-10 victory over world champion Luke Humphries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Dimitri Van den Bergh spoke about the impact a sports psychologist has had on his career.

As the top 32 in the world prepare to face off, this prestigious event is not to be missed!

What is the format?

The World Matchplay is a legs format, with the number of legs required to win increasing as the rounds go on.

Each match must be won by two clear legs unless the score is tied after six legs.

Round 1: first to 10 legs (sudden death at 12-12)

Round 2: first to 11 legs (sudden death at 13-13)

Quarter-finals: first to 16 legs (sudden death at 18-18)

Semi-finals: first to 17 legs (sudden death at 19-19)

Final: first to 18 legs (sudden death at 20-20)

Who is taking part?

The World Matchplay sees the top 32 darts players in the world battle it out for victory in Blackpool.

The top 16 players from the PDC order of Merit are seeded for the event alongside the next top 16 players on the PDC ProTour Order of Merit.

Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, Damon Heta, Danny Noppert, Ross Smith, Chris Dobey, Joe Cullen, and Stephen Bunting are the players who are in the top 16.

Luke Littler is then among the next 16, alongside Gary Anderson, Josh Rock, Ryan Searle, Martin Schindler, Gian van Veen, Ricardo Pietreczko, Daryl Gurney, Ryan Joyce, Brendan Dolan, Raymond van Barneveld, Ritchie Edhouse, Krzysztof Ratajski, Luke Woodhouse, Andrew Gilding and James Wade.

Who are the previous winners?

The World Matchplay has a long list of stellar winners, with Aspinall heading into the 2024 tournament as the defending champion.

The first winner was Larry Butler back in 1994 before Phil Taylor then picked up his first win of 16 (yes, 16) in 1995.

Taylor also won the 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Matchplays.

During his 2002 win, Taylor also threw the first ever televised nine-darter and such dominance led to the trophy being renamed after him in 2018.

Other winners include Michael van Gerwen (2015, 2016 and 2022), Gary Anderson (2018), Rob Cross (2019), Dimitri Van den Bergh (2020), and Peter Wright (2021).

Watch the World Matchplay Darts from July 13-21 live on Sky Sports.

Live World Matchplay Darts Saturday 13th July 7:30pm

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.