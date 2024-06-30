World Cup of Darts: Luke Humphries and Michael Smith's England defeat Austria in final

The dream team of Luke Humphries and Michael Smith gave England a record-breaking fifth World Cup of Darts title and first since 2016 with a 10-6 victory over Austria.

World Cup debutant Humphries and 2023 world champion Smith delivered the goods to secure England's first World Cup triumph in eight years.

Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis were the only players to have lifted the World Cup title for England since the tournament's inception in 2010, but Humphries and Smith created their own history with a dominant success on German soil at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

World Cup of Darts - Results Quarter-finals Austria 8-7 Croatia Belgium 8-7 Italy England 8-4 Northern Ireland Scotland 8-7 Sweden Semi-finals Austria 8-4 Belgium England 8-3 Scotland Final England 10-6 Austria

"I felt the biggest buzz since winning the Worlds. We really wanted this. We really believed we could win it and after that first game we played, we clicked," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"You've got a cheat code, the world number one and number three against the field, it's quite tough for everyone else but after that first game we played and we clicked. We were only worried about ourselves. We knew if we played our best, we could do it and we did.

"I just hope we get to come back next year and defend it together as champions."

Smith was full of praise for team-mate Humphries, adding: "How good was this man in the final? He hit everything.

"My [double] tops was non-existent and every single shot I left him, bang, bang, bang.... thank you so much mate, you've just got me the gold medal."

The title favourites raced into a 5-1 lead over 2021 runners-up Rowby-John Rodriguez and Mensur Suljovic, Humphries taking out 151 in the sixth leg and 121 in the next before Austria hit back to reduce their deficit to 6-4.

A 180 from Humphries then set up Smith, who had struggled with his doubles early on, to take out double 15 before finishes of 130 and 112 from Humphries took England to the brink of victory.

Suljovic took out 98 to keep the match alive but Smith sealed the win on double eight in the next leg.

England deserved to be crowned champions

"No one has got within four legs of England, they've been that dominant," said Mark Webster, a 2010 World Cup of Darts finalist for Wales.

"They were pushed in that final but they just all the answers including those big finishes from Luke Humphries.

"They functioned as a team throughout. They were heavy favourites and lived up to it. They're deserved champions."

Tale of the Tape

World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour

England had earlier beaten Northern Ireland 8-4 in the quarter-finals and Scotland by the same score in the last four, while Austria edged past Croatia 8-7 in the quarter-finals before an 8-3 win over Belgium in the semis.

