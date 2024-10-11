James Wade says only Phil Taylor and maybe Michael van Gerwen are better than Luke Humphries

James Wade backed up Gary Anderson's comments earlier in the week by launching a passionate defence of Luke Humphries, suggesting only Phil Taylor and "maybe" Michael van Gerwen have been better world champions than him.

World No 1 Humphries has dominated the last 12 months, which began with the World Grand Prix title in 2023, then triumphs at the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and the World Championships at the Alexandra Palace later that season.

Humphries, who is in quarter-final action at the World Grand Prix on Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, also won the World Cup of Darts with Michael Smith for England in the summer and the World Matchplay for the first time.

Wade's comments come just two days after two-time world champion Anderson stated Humphries gets "overlooked" and deserves "a bit more respect".

"I would like to say me and Gary Anderson don't get on very well, at times," said Wade in the press conference, unprompted after his 3-0 win over Gerwyn Price on Thursday.

"But what I will say is, I believe Luke Humphries is probably the second or third best world champion we have ever had.

"We have had [lots of] world champions. Luke Humphries has won almost everything after the World Championship, and before it.

"I really think the public and yourselves [the media] are failing a bit. We have never had a world champion like it. The last world champion we had as good as him, maybe Michael, but before him Phil Taylor."

PDC World Champions Year Player 1994 Dennis Priestley 1995 Phil Taylor 1996 Phil Taylor 1997 Phil Taylor 1998 Phil Taylor 1999 Phil Taylor 2000 Phil Taylor 2001 Phil Taylor 2002 Phil Taylor 2003 John Part 2004 Phil Taylor 2005 Phil Taylor 2006 Phil Taylor 2007 Raymond van Barneveld 2008 John Part 2009 Phil Taylor 2010 Phil Taylor 2011 Adrian Lewis 2012 Adrian Lewis 2013 Phil Taylor 2014 Michael van Gerwen 2015 Gary Anderson 2016 Gary Anderson 2017 Michael van Gerwen 2018 Rob Cross 2019 Michael van Gerwen 2020 Peter Wright 2021 Gerwyn Price 2022 Peter Wright 2023 Michael Smith 2024 Luke Humphries

Wade: I feel really sorry for Humphries

Wade will play Belgian Mike De Decker in the opening World Grand Prix quarter-final on Friday and could meet Humphries in the final on Sunday if the pair win their next two matches.

On Wednesday, Humphries said he feels he does get "a lot of credit" and the media has given him praise.

Wade continued his lengthy answer in the press conference and pointed out that although Humphries doesn't have the same effect as Taylor, he is a "special" player".

"I feel really sorry for Luke Humphries. I don't need to do this. I could have finished the conversation 30 seconds ago and walked out of the door," he continued.

"You're not going to get someone as great as him for a long time. I think we need to celebrate it. The things he's doing are magnificent.

"I'm not going to rant on as much as Gary did, but the things he's done and the things he's won. Tell me another world champion that's won as much as he's done afterwards.

"It's quite sad for darts. If it was an Olympian gold medallist, Luke Humphries has won more than an Olympic gold medallist in the last three, four, five, six years.

"You've got someone who is so special and winning so much and it's sad you're not celebrating him."

Sky Sports Darts commentator Dan Dawson after Gary Anderson's comments:



“I like it when Gary gets a bee on his bonnet about something because usually it means he knuckles down and plays amazing darts. He’s certainly doing that all year on the ProTour.



“He seems to think people aren’t giving Luke Humphries enough respect. It might be because Luke Littler was favourite for the World Grand Prix. He’s won more titles than anyone this year. The young lad is an absolute sensation.



“If he’s looking for people to say Humphries is the best in the world, which Gary thinks he is, there’s loads of them.



“Luke is on the front of programmes [at the World Grand Prix]. He’s the champion, the world No 1 and winning all the big ranking titles all year.



“If Gary is calling for more people to put respect on his name, I will happily oblige but I think they are already doing it.”

He added: "I'm not someone that cares about darts, but the world champions of the last 10 to 15 years, can you tell me any of them that have progressed and dominated and won tournaments after that? There's none. Michael maybe.

"I actually think what he's doing is greater than what Michael has done in a shorter space of time.

"Michael is different gravy, but what Luke's doing at the moment is magical, and we are not grabbing it."

