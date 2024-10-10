Luke Humphries: World Champion thanks Gary Anderson for praise but says Luke Littler is a darts 'superstar'

Luke Humphries has thanked Gary Anderson for his high praise and claims that he doesn't get enough credit, but admits Luke Littler is the current "superstar" of darts.

Anderson stated Humphries gets "overlooked" and deserves "a bit more respect" after he surged to world No 1 in the last 12 months and beat Littler in the World Championship final earlier this year.

Humphries, who is in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix after seeing off Ricardo Pietreczko on Wednesday night, hopes to meet Anderson in this week's final in Leicester.

Anderson plays Belgium's Mike De Decker in the second round on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ at 7pm.

"Gary had some lovely words to say about me. When a legend of the game and someone you look up to says nice things about you, it makes you feel good inside," said Humphries.

"I might have to watch back what he said. It's a nice feeling for someone like that to big me up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries' spectacular 130 checkout saw him win the pivotal third set in his World Grand Prix clash with Ricardo Pietreczko on Wednesday

"He's a legend of the game and maybe he doesn't get the respect he deserves because he's a great player. In my eyes he's the best player in the world.

"He will sit here and say I am but if you're going on stats and potential, I think Gary Anderson is the best in the world right now. Hopefully I might see him in the final because that will be a dream for me."

Humphries' remarkable rise to the top of darts began 12 months ago with the World Grand Prix title, then he went on to win the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and the World Championship later that season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries slammed in 151, 121, 130 and 112 checkouts as he shone during England's victory in the World Cup of Darts final against Austria

He lost to Littler in the Premier League Darts earlier this year but won the World Cup of Darts with Michael Smith for England in the summer and also won the World Matchplay for the first time.

"I do feel like I've got a lot of credit. I don't feel like the media hasn't given me credit. I don't feel that way," continued Humphries.

"I just think when you've got a superstar [Littler], it's hard not to go with that. Luke has grown the sport to absolutely incredible levels and he's making the sport bigger for all of us, let's be honest."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Humphries reflects on an 'astronomical' 12 months which has seen him win six major tournaments

Dawson: Littler has won more titles than anyone this year Sky Sports Darts commentator Dan Dawson:



“I like it when Gary gets a bee on his bonnet about something because usually it means he knuckles down and plays amazing darts. He’s certainly doing that all year on the ProTour.



“He seems to think people aren’t giving Luke Humphries enough respect. It might be because Luke Littler was favourite for the World Grand Prix. He’s won more titles than anyone this year. The young lad is an absolute sensation.



“If he’s looking for people to say Humphries is the best in the world, which Gary thinks he is, there’s loads of them.



“Luke is on the front of programmes [at the World Grand Prix]. He’s the champion, the world No 1 and winning all the big ranking titles all year.



“If Gary is calling for more people to put respect on his name, I will happily oblige but I think they are already doing it.”

Humphries: I get on really well with Littler

Littler and Humphries have played each other 12 times this year, with the teenager from Warrington leading the head-to-head 8-4.

However, seven of the matches have gone down to deciding legs, so there is very little to separate the 2024 world finalists.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler won the Premier League in his debut campaign after defeating world No 1 Luke Humphries 11-7 in the final

"If I was 17, 18 and all the attention was on him and not me, then I'd be gutted because I would be a young kid and think 'I want all this', but I'm an older guy now. I just want to win titles," explained Humphries.

"Luke's fantastic and I really get on well with him and he's just a different talent. He's 17 years old and one of the best players in the world. That's an incredible feat. It's something that doesn't happen - not just in darts, but any sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Shepmates are back with another hilarious commentary, this time on Luke Littler's nine darter in the Premier League from earlier this year

"I can see the media attention is on him. Maybe I deserve a bit more, maybe I deserve a bit more alongside with him. But the media attention he gets, he deserves and that's no disregard to that. I do think I get a little bit of credit. I think it's not as bad as it seems."

Watch the World Grand Prix in Leicester this week on Sky Sports+. Stream the darts and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime