World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries and Rob Cross cruise into quarter-finals as Nathan Aspinall loses to Ryan Joyce

World No 1 Luke Humphries continued his defence of the World Grand Prix title with a 3-1 win over Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko in the second round on Wednesday.

In a repeat of their thrilling World Championship match at the end of last year, Humphries showed his class in short bursts to get the better of Pietreczko and asserted his status as favourite for the tournament, following Luke Littler's first-round exit.

Humphries, 29, will play Jonny Clayton in the quarter-finals on Friday after the Welshman beat Ross Smith 3-1.

Wednesday's World Grand Prix results Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Humphries dominated the first set by winning all three legs but Pietreczko raised his game and broke his opponent at the end of the second set to level up the match.

Pietreczko missed a dart at D20 to break Humphries at start of the third, and the world champion punished him with a great 112 checkout (20, T20, D16) to hold throw.

A brilliant 130 checkout (T20, T20, D5) gave Humphries the decisive break to win the third and he stepped his foot on the gas pedal to win the fourth set, finishing off with the bullseye.

Luke Humphries' spectacular 130 checkout saw him win the pivotal third set in his World Grand Prix clash with Ricardo Pietreczko

Aspinall loses thriller to Joyce

Nathan Aspinall lost a thrilling opening match of the night to Ryan Joyce 3-2 after a deciding-leg shootout.

Remarkably, the opening 10 legs went to throw so the pair won a set each before Joyce got the first break of the match at the start of the third and went on to win that set.

Joyce was on the verge of victory in the fourth set when needing a 114 checkout in the deciding leg of the set. He hit T18 but missed the single 20, which would have left tops.

Nathan Aspinall broke Ryan Joyce's throw for the first time in the match as he forced a deciding fifth set in the last 16 at the World Grand Prix

Aspinall punished him with a superb 89 (T19, D16) finish to send the match to a last set.

At 2-1 up in the last set, 'The Asp' missed two match darts so Joyce capitalised and a final leg was required.

Joyce initially missed two match darts at D6 but Aspinall couldn't find D18 to win the match and at the third time of asking, Joyce got D6 to knock out last year's World Matchplay champion.

Ryan Joyce prevailed in an epic World Grand Prix last 16 contest with Nathan Aspinall, who missed three match darts

Cross reaches quarter-finals for first time

Former world champion Rob Cross booked his place in the last eight of the World Grand Prix for the first time in his career after a 3-1 win over Martin Schindler.

Cross sprinted to the first set but Schindler surprisingly won five legs in a row, but it was Cross who won the third set in a deciding leg.

Schindler was unable to find his best darts after that as Cross won the fourth set and will play Joyce in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Rob Cross produced a great 105 finish on his way to beating Martin Schindler at the World Grand Prix

What's happening at the World Grand Prix on Thursday?

Image: Daryl Gurney demolished Michael van Gerwen in the first round at the World Grand Prix

Daryl Gurney, who whitewashed six-time champion Michael van Gerwen, returns to action with a second round showdown against 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen, who marked his return to Leicester with a terrific comeback win against an in-form Chris Dobey.

Gary Anderson, the 2016 runner-up, takes on Dutchman Mike De Decker with 'The Flying Scotsman' arguably the most in-form player on the circuit with the highest seasonal average than any other player on the PDC ProTour.

Michael van Gerwen failed to win a leg during his first round defeat to Gurney and Wayne Mardle was left bemused at the Dutchman's board management

Gerwyn Price continues his bid for a second double-start success when he takes on two-time winner James Wade, while two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall goes up against Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Thursday's World Grand Prix fixtures from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports+ Gary Anderson vs Mike De Decker Gerwyn Price vs James Wade Daryl Gurney vs Joe Cullen Dave Chisnall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

