Luke Littler admits World Grand Prix debut 'didn't go to plan' after first-round defeat to Rob Cross

Luke Littler has admitted his World Grand Prix debut "didn't go to plan" after losing in the first round to Rob Cross, who said he did not fear the 17-year-old prodigy.

Littler has won nine titles in as many months in 2024 amid a stunning start to his professional darts career and was appearing for the first time in the double-start event, but lost 2-1 to Cross, the 2018 world champion and No 4 seed.

"Debut didn't go to plan as I would of liked but overall I enjoyed my performance," posted Littler on X. "Fair play to Rob, week off now and back to it in Wigan for PC 27/28."

Littler levelled the match at 1-1 after losing the first set but a battling Cross impressively held his nerve and won the next set, finishing on the bullseye in his triumphant fourth leg to progress to round two and knock the pre-tournament favourite out.

"I don't want to be rude to him because I think he's phenomenal, but I wasn't too bothered," said Cross on being drawn against Litter.

"He's on the crest of a wave still and playing brilliantly all year. He's picked up trophies regularly. Luke has been different class all year and has beaten me more and he'll be back, that's for sure."

Cross has never progressed beyond the last 16 of the World Grand Prix and will play Martin Schindler in the second round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

"This is a great win and well overdue in the Grand Prix," added Cross. "But it's up to me to keep it going. This win means nothing unless I get on a decent run and go all the way.

"If anything, I'd rather it had been a straight format [rather than double start] because at least I could offer a little bit more. I didn't know which version of me was going to turn up.

"Based on the last few years it might not have been a good version. I enjoyed it a little bit more towards the end and hit my checkouts. Hopefully that stays for the rest of the week."

What's happening Tuesday at the World Grand Prix?

The first round will draw to a close in Leicester on Tuesday, as six-time champion Michael van Gerwen continues his bid for a seventh double-start success against 2017 winner Daryl Gurney.

Michael Smith and Gary Anderson renew their rivalry in a repeat of their first-round showdown at the World Matchplay, while 2020 champion Gerwyn Price enters the fray against Danny Noppert.

Two-time World Grand Prix winner James Wade plays 2018 runner-up Peter Wright in another blockbuster battle, as Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen collide on the World Grand Prix stage for a second straight year.

UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh kicks off his campaign against Luke Woodhouse, with Van den Bergh's fellow Belgian Mike De Decker pitted against Australian No 1 Damon Heta.

Two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall will open the show in Leicester, and the sixth seed faces a tough test against an in-form Cameron Menzies - one of five debutants in the 32-player field.

