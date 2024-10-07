World Grand Prix: Luke Littler loses to Rob Cross on tournament debut as Luke Humphries rallies past Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler suffered a first-round exit to Rob Cross on his World Grand Prix debut on a dramatic opening night in Leicester that saw defending champion Luke Humphries almost experience the same fate.

Littler, the 17-year-old who has won nine titles in as many months in 2024 amid a stunning start to his professional darts career, was appearing for the first time in the double-start event but lost 2-1 to Cross, the 2018 world champion and No 4 seed.

Littler levelled the match at 1-1 after losing the first set but a battling Cross impressively held his nerve and won the next set, finishing on the bullseye in his triumphant fourth leg to progress to round two and knock the pre-tournament favourite out.

Earlier Humphries, the defending champion, had been on the verge of a shock early exit himself against an in-form Stephen Bunting, who won the first five legs against the world No 1 and then had a shot at a double to win the match.

But after 'The Bullet' missed the match-winning double 16, a nerveless Humphries spectacularly turned the match around.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries turned the match around against Stephen Bunting after hitting this 118 checkout at the World Grand Prix

The world champion won the next three legs to suddenly level the match at one set apiece and then eased away in the deciding third as Bunting's challenge slowly faded.

Raymond van Barneveld, the 2008-2009 runner-up, meanwhile lost in the first round for the second successive year in a 2-1 defeat to Ricardo Pietreczko.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricardo Pietreczko forgot to start with a double at the World Grand Prix

'Pikachu' will now play Humphries in round two, while Cross faces Martin Schindler after the German player beat Brendan Dolan 2-0.

In the night's other epic encounter, Nathan Aspinall progressed to round two after a last-leg shootout against Ryan Searle.

Monday's World Grand Prix results Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

What's happening Tuesday at the World Grand Prix?

Image: Michael van Gerwen opens his bid to claim a seventh World Grand Prix title

The first round will draw to a close, as six-time champion Michael van Gerwen continues his bid for a seventh double-start success against 2017 winner Daryl Gurney.

Michael Smith and Gary Anderson renew their rivalry in a repeat of their first-round showdown at the World Matchplay, while 2020 champion Gerwyn Price enters the fray against Danny Noppert.

Two-time World Grand Prix winner James Wade plays 2018 runner-up Peter Wright in another blockbuster battle, as Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen collide on the World Grand Prix stage for a second straight year.

UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh kicks off his campaign against Luke Woodhouse, with Van den Bergh's fellow Belgian Mike De Decker pitted against Australian No 1 Damon Heta.

Two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall will open the show in Leicester, and the sixth seed faces a tough test against an in-form Cameron Menzies - one of five debutants in the 32-player field.

Tuesday's World Grand Prix fixtures from 6pm on Sky Sports Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies Luke Woodhouse vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Mike De Decker vs Damon Heta Peter Wright vs James Wade Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Daryl Gurney Chris Dobey vs Joe Cullen

