Fallon Sherrock qualifies for World Darts Championship but misses out on Grand Slam of Darts spot

Fallon Sherrock will make her fifth appearance at Alexandra Palace after qualifying via the Women's Series Order of Merit; Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Beau Greaves take the two spots for the Grand Slam of Darts
Sunday 20 October 2024 18:44, UK
Fallon Sherrock has secured her return to the PDC World Darts Championship via the PDC Women's Series but has failed to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts.
The PDC Women's Series concluded with Events 23 & 24 on Sunday, with the two tournaments also determining the qualification spots for the World Darts Championship and Grand Slam of Darts later this year.
Noa-Lynn van Leuven was already assured of a World Championship spot after beating Beau Greaves in Event 21 on Saturday, ensuring she would be the first trans player to feature at Alexandra Palace, with Sherrock securing the second spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit.
Sherrock booked her fifth World Championship appearance by defeating Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 in the final of Event 23, although also needed to win Event 24 later that day to move above Van Leuven in the season-long standings and qualify for the Grand Slam.
Those hopes ended when she lost 4-1 to Neuza Araujo in the last-32 of Event 24, won by Angela Kirkwood, leaving Van Leuven taking the qualification spot and joining women's world No 1 Beau Greaves in the Grand Slam line-up for Wolverhampton.
Sherrock - who made her name with history-making wins against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the sport's flagship event in 2019 - came into Sunday's double header with a £2,100 buffer over Suzuki in the battle for a World Championship spot.
The pair went head-to-head in the Event 23 showpiece, and it was Sherrock who emerged victorious, producing a late flurry to close out a 5-2 victory and end Suzuki's hopes of qualification.
Sherrock kicked off her campaign with a trio of 4-1 wins against Natalie Gilbert, Maret Liiri and Felicia Blay, which she backed up with 5-2 successes against Katie Sheldon and Steph Clarke in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.
Quarter-Finals: Steph Clarke 5-3 Kirsi Viinikainen, Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Katie Sheldon, Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Jo Locke, Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 Lisa Ashton
Semi-Finals: Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Steph Clarke, Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Final: Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki
Kirkwood then rounded off the 2024 season with a maiden Women's Series success, after firing in a 13-dart break to defeat Anastasia Dobromyslova in a last-leg shoot-out.
Araujo ended Sherrock's hopes of back-to-back titles with a superb 4-1 victory in the last 32, while she later denied Van Leuven in the quarter-finals to register her best performance in a PDC Women's Series event.
Van Leuven will make her Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts debut next month after finishing second in the season-long standings to Greaves, who did not feature in Sunday's double-header after scooping her eighth Women's Series title of the year in Event 22 on Saturday.
Greaves finished the season on £24,200, almost £8,000 above Van Leuven in second, and qualifies for both events after winning the Women's World Matchplay earlier this summer. She has committed to playing in the Grand Slam but has yet to announce whether she will take her place in the World Championship.
Sherrock ended the campaign a further £2,200 adrift in third position, while Suzuki and Ashton occupied fourth and fifth spots respectively.
