Luke Humphries ends Luke Littler's record-breaking run before winning Czech Darts Open title

Luke Humphries ended Luke Littler’s record-breaking run at the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open before thrashing Kim Huybrechts in the final to win the event for a second time.

Humphries produced one of the greatest European Tour campaigns of all-time to clinch the £30,000 top prize, relinquishing just 11 legs across his five matches in the Czech capital.

The 29-year-old began his campaign with a trio of 6-2 wins against Ritchie Edhouse, Gian van Veen and Mike De Decker, posting a hat-trick of ton-plus averages in the process.

Following victory over Edhouse, Humphries reeled off six straight legs to demolish Van Veen with a 106 average, before avenging his defeat to De Decker in last week's World Grand Prix final.

The world No 1 later came through a scintillating semi-final against Luke Littler, averaging 108.56 in a contested littered with quality to deny the 17-year-old a third European Tour title of 2024.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Humphries then seized the early initiative in Sunday's showpiece with back-to-back 16-darters, only for Huybrechts to halve the deficit in leg three.

However, after restoring his two-leg buffer to lead 3-1, Humphries conjured up three consecutive 12-darters to assume total control - including a sumptuous 132 checkout on the bull in leg five, before powering to victory in ruthless fashion to secure a seventh European Tour title.

Czech Darts Open: Key results Quarter Finals: N Zonneveld (Ned) bt J Clayton (Wal) 6-4, K Huybrechts (Bel) bt J Wattimena (Ned) 6-4, L Littler (Eng) bt M van Gerwen (Ned) 6-1 Semi Finals: L Humphries (Eng) bt L Littler (Eng) 7-4, K Huybrechts (Bel) bt N Zonneveld (Ned) 7-6 Final: L Humphries (Eng) bt K Huybrechts (Bel) 8-1

"I still know there's another level in me, and I believe I can get better," Humphries said. "It's nice to bounce back [from the World Grand Prix], because when you lose in major finals it's not easy; it does hurt you, so this a nice way to finish my ProTour season.

"I'm going to come back next year and I'm going to work harder. I'm going to change things and I'm going to win more - that's my commitment to the game!"

Huybrechts enjoyed a miraculous run to the final in Prague, pocketing £12,000 in prize money. The Belgian had failed to progress through a solitary European Tour Qualifier in 2024, although Rob Cross' withdrawal through illness afforded Huybrechts an unexpected opportunity.

Image: Kim Huybrechts produced an impressive run in Prague

Littler's run to the last four was a record-breaking one, as the teenage superstar produced averages of 110, 116, 110 and 106 across a remarkable weekend of action.

Following a 6-1 demolition of Nathan Aspinall in round two, the Warrington wonderkid powered in a 116.51 average - a new tournament record - to deny Damon Heta in a thrilling last 16 tie.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Littler then dispatched Michael van Gerwen in an epic quarter-final encounter, storming to a 6-1 victory over the Dutchman, who posted an average of 112.19 in defeat - the highest losing average in European Tour history.

Van Gerwen was joined in the quarter-finals by his compatriot Wattimena, with World Grand Prix champion De Decker and world number six Clayton also making up the last eight line-up.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Following the culmination of the 2024 European Tour, the Machineseeker European Championship will take place next week, as a star-studded 32-player field go head-to-head in Dortmund from October 24-27.

When is darts next live on Sky Sports?

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title. Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW.