Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Fixtures, draw, TV schedule and results from Wolverhampton

Luke Littler drawn into Group F against seventh seed Dimitri Van den Bergh; Luke Humphries with James Wade in Group A; watch the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton as world No 1 Humphries looks to defend his title from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports
Monday 4 November 2024 20:54, UK
Luke Littler has been grouped with Dimitri Van den Bergh for the Grand Slam of Darts 2024, which is live on Sky Sports from November 9-17.
Littler joins seventh seed Van den Bergh in Group F alongside Keane Barry and Lourence Ilagan, while reigning champion Luke Humphries is in Group A with James Wade, Micky Mansell, and Rowby-John Rodriguez.
Other notable battles include Peter Wright and Rob Cross in Group C, with Michael van Gerwen, Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Gary Anderson in Group G.
Beau Greaves is in Group B with Danny Noppert, Martin Schindler, and Cameron Menzies, while Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock are in Group H.
In each group, the first match will see player one against player four, with player two against player three, meaning Van Gerwen and Van Leuven will go head to head in the Group G opener.
The group stage of the 32-player event sees the players competing in a round-robin format across the opening four days at WV Active Aldersley, with 16 ties taking place across two sessions on Saturday and Sunday.
Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two players from each group make it through to the knockout stage, with the last 16 split across Wednesday and Thursday evening, with the quarter-finals being held on Friday and Saturday.
The tournament then concludes with a bumper double-session on Sunday, November 17, as the afternoon's semi-finals are followed by the final in the evening session.
Group A
(1) Luke Humphries
James Wade
Mickey Mansell
Rowby-John Rodriguez
Group B
(8) Danny Noppert
Martin Schindler
Cameron Menzies
Beau Greaves
Group C
(4) Rob Cross
Peter Wright
Martin Lukeman
Leonard Gates
Group D
(5) Dave Chisnall
Ross Smith
Ritchie Edhouse
Connor Scutt
Group E
(2) Michael Smith
Mike De Decker
Jermaine Wattimena
Mensur Suljovic
Group F
(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh
Luke Littler
Keane Barry
Lourence Ilagan
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson
Ryan Joyce
Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Group H
(6) Stephen Bunting
Josh Rock
Gian van Veen
Wessel Nijman
Saturday November 9
Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez (A)
James Wade v Mickey Mansell (A)
Danny Noppert v Beau Greaves (B)
Martin Schindler v Cameron Menzies (B)
Rob Cross v Leonard Gates (C)
Peter Wright v Martin Lukeman (C)
Dave Chisnall v Connor Scutt (D)
Ross Smith v Ritchie Edhouse (D)
Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic (E)
Mike De Decker v Jermaine Wattimena (E)
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Lourence Ilagan (F)
Luke Littler v Keane Barry (F)
Michael van Gerwen v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G)
Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce (G)
Stephen Bunting v Wessel Nijman (H)
Josh Rock v Gian van Veen (H)
Sunday November 10
Afternoon Session (1pm)
8x Group Stage
Evening Session (7pm)
8x Group Stage
Monday November 11 (7pm)
8x Group Stage
Tuesday November 12 (7pm)
8x Group Stage
Wednesday November 13 (7pm)
4x Second Round
Thursday November 14 (7pm)
4x Second Round
Friday November 15 (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday November 16 (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Sunday November 17
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Semi-Finals
Evening Session (7.30pm)
Final
The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from Novmber 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title, with Beau Greaves and Noa-Lynn van Leuven also taking part.
Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.