Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Fixtures, draw, TV schedule and results from Wolverhampton

Luke Littler has been grouped with Dimitri Van den Bergh for the Grand Slam of Darts 2024, which is live on Sky Sports from November 9-17.

Littler joins seventh seed Van den Bergh in Group F alongside Keane Barry and Lourence Ilagan, while reigning champion Luke Humphries is in Group A with James Wade, Micky Mansell, and Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Other notable battles include Peter Wright and Rob Cross in Group C, with Michael van Gerwen, Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Gary Anderson in Group G.

Beau Greaves is in Group B with Danny Noppert, Martin Schindler, and Cameron Menzies, while Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock are in Group H.

In each group, the first match will see player one against player four, with player two against player three, meaning Van Gerwen and Van Leuven will go head to head in the Group G opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cross beat Fallon Sherrock last year to book his place in the second round

The group stage of the 32-player event sees the players competing in a round-robin format across the opening four days at WV Active Aldersley, with 16 ties taking place across two sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two players from each group make it through to the knockout stage, with the last 16 split across Wednesday and Thursday evening, with the quarter-finals being held on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament then concludes with a bumper double-session on Sunday, November 17, as the afternoon's semi-finals are followed by the final in the evening session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Searle hit a nine-darter to win his group match against Nathan Rafferty

What are the groups for 2024?

Group A

(1) Luke Humphries

James Wade

Mickey Mansell

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Group B

(8) Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies

Beau Greaves

Group C

(4) Rob Cross

Peter Wright

Martin Lukeman

Leonard Gates

Group D

(5) Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse

Connor Scutt

Group E

(2) Michael Smith

Mike De Decker

Jermaine Wattimena

Mensur Suljovic

Group F

(7) Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Littler

Keane Barry

Lourence Ilagan

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Ryan Joyce

Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Group H

(6) Stephen Bunting

Josh Rock

Gian van Veen

Wessel Nijman

Schedule of play (All live on Sky Sports)

Saturday November 9

Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez (A)

James Wade v Mickey Mansell (A)

Danny Noppert v Beau Greaves (B)

Martin Schindler v Cameron Menzies (B)

Rob Cross v Leonard Gates (C)

Peter Wright v Martin Lukeman (C)

Dave Chisnall v Connor Scutt (D)

Ross Smith v Ritchie Edhouse (D)

Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic (E)

Mike De Decker v Jermaine Wattimena (E)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Lourence Ilagan (F)

Luke Littler v Keane Barry (F)

Michael van Gerwen v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G)

Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce (G)

Stephen Bunting v Wessel Nijman (H)

Josh Rock v Gian van Veen (H)

Sunday November 10

Afternoon Session (1pm)

8x Group Stage

Evening Session (7pm)

8x Group Stage



Monday November 11 (7pm)

8x Group Stage



Tuesday November 12 (7pm)

8x Group Stage



Wednesday November 13 (7pm)

4x Second Round



Thursday November 14 (7pm)

4x Second Round



Friday November 15 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals



Saturday November 16 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals



Sunday November 17

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (7.30pm)

Final

How can you watch?

The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from Novmber 9-17 as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title, with Beau Greaves and Noa-Lynn van Leuven also taking part.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.