World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler plans to 'conquer' darts and win every TV major after completing Triple Crown in Blackpool

Luke Littler has reiterated his desire to 'conquer' darts and win every major TV title in the sport after completing the Triple Crown with victory in the Betfred World Matchplay.

Littler joined Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries as the only players to win the World Matchplay, World Championship and Premier League, following his impressive 18-13 success over James Wade in Blackpool.

The 18-year-old smashed the record for the most 180s in the tournament's history and replaced Wade as the youngest player to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy, with Littler firing a 107.24 average in another statement victory.

"Obviously I want to conquer everything in this sport and I've ticked this one off tonight," Littler said in his press conference. "I want to win one of everything and then we'll see what happens from there.

"Triple Crown at 18, obviously the youngest winner in another major title. Like I said at the start of my career, win one of every major and I'll be happy, so there's not that many to go."

Littler also defeated Wade to win the UK Open earlier in the year, although still needs to win the World Masters, World Grand Prix, European Championship and Players Championship to fulfil his goal of winning every PDC ranked TV tournament.

"That [no TV title since March] was obviously on the back of my mind in every tournament I went into which I didn't win, whether that was a European Tour or a Pro Tour event," Littler admitted.

"Now I've picked up a trophy and hopefully can pick up a few more towards the back end of the year.

"Everyone's probably thinking - what do I do after I've won one of everything? For myself, just build on it. Get multiple of everything, get triple of everything. Once I win one of everything, I won't pack it in just yet."

World No 1 next after 'amazing Blackpool title?

Littler recovered from being swept in the opening session - for the second successive night - to win nine of his next 11 legs, then closed out victory with a four-leg burst that included a brilliant 115 finish.

"It [winning] means everything," Littler said. "Obviously from round one everyone's been saying 'you can go all the way, you can pick up the trophy, you're odds on', but I just had to beat what's in front of me.

"It's been a tough test leading up to the final, but I'm glad to come out victorious.

"It feels absolutely amazing. It just goes to show how well I've been playing, how much effort has been put in."

Littler is currently projected to head into the World Championship as world No 1 based on the Werner Rankings Ladder, the rankings based on prize money earned over a two-year period, although that could change depending on Luke Humphries' results.

"I've looked at the rankings - provisional No 1 for the worlds if Luke doesn't defend all that prize money - obviously I don't want him to!" Littler added. "I'd love to be No 1, but we'll just have to find out. For myself, just try and add more money to my rankings."

On whether he feels like the current world No 1, Littler said: "Maybe stats wise, but every time I get asked the question, I'll never say I'm the best.

"I think if you're number one then you are the best, no matter if you go out to tournaments early, if you don't perform well. But when I'm number one, I'll say I'm the best."

