Luke Littler edges through in New Zealand Darts Masters as Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price also win in Auckland

Luke Littler began his New Zealand Darts Masters campaign with an unconvincing 6-4 win against Mark Cleaver, firing in back-to-back 13-darters to fend off the veteran Kiwi.

The world champion, who has just won the World Matchplay and Australian Masters in succession, was far from his best in beating Cleaver, winning the first three legs of his match but was pegged back at 4-4 after some sloppy darts before recovering to clinch victory.

Gerwyn Price won a thrilling affair against Jonny Tata on the opening night of the competition, as a subdued Luke Humphries opened his title defence with victory in Auckland.

2022 champion Price began his bid for a second New Zealand Darts Masters title in style at the Spark Arena, averaging 103.6 and landing seven 180s to celebrate a 6-4 success.

The Welshman also missed double 12 for a nine-darter in leg five of the contest, before defying a stirring fightback from home favourite Tata to come through a high-quality contest.

"The atmosphere was buzzing tonight," Price said, who will take on Northern Ireland's World Cup champion Josh Rock in the last eight. "I felt like I was playing really well, but Jonny hit some timely finishes and kept himself in the game. I'm here to win, I'm here to give it my all and hopefully I'll lift that trophy tomorrow."

Image: Gerwyn Price celebrates his thrilling success (Credit: PDC)

Rock also impressed on his Auckland bow, averaging 99.87 to defeat DPNZ qualifier John Hurring 6-2 and secure his place in back-to-back World Series of Darts quarter-finals.

Friday's first round saw the eight PDC superstars complete a clean sweep against their Oceanic counterparts, as Humphries made a winning start on his return to New Zealand.

The world No 1 was nowhere near his blistering best, despite running out a 6-3 winner against New Zealand's No 1 Haupai Puha.

Humphries reeled off four straight legs to seize control of the contest, before defying an 11-darter from Puha to confirm his progress.

"Hopefully tomorrow I can be the Luke Humphries that everybody knows," he said. "It's no secret that I'm going through a difficult patch at the moment. It's hard work because I'm struggling through it, and maybe I'm trying too hard, but one good day tomorrow and everything can change."

Stephen Bunting moved closer to confirming top spot on the World Series of Darts rankings, courtesy of his battling 6-3 victory against five-time World Championship qualifier Ben Robb.

Bunting's reward is a meeting with world No 7 Chris Dobey, who won four of the last five legs to complete a comeback victory over Australian icon Simon Whitlock.

Elsewhere, Mike De Decker and Damon Heta completed the quarter-final line-up with emphatic 6-1 wins over Gordon Mathers and Dean Reyland respectively.

De Decker - the runner-up at last weekend's Australian Darts Masters - continued his fine form on his Auckland debut, before Heta swept aside big stage debutant Reyland to kick off his title challenge.

Following Friday's action, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on a bumper final session at the Spark Arena on Saturday evening.

Humphries and Heta will renew their rivalry in a repeat of last year's New Zealand showpiece, while Littler and De Decker also go head-to-head following their clash in last weekend's Australian Darts Masters final.

Price and Rock will do battle in the evening's third quarter-final, with Bunting and Dobey locking horns in Saturday's opening last eight tie.

New Zealand Darts Masters draw and schedule

Draw Bracket

(1) Stephen Bunting vs Ben Robb

Chris Dobey vs Simon Whitlock

(4) Luke Humphries vs Haupai Puha

Damon Heta vs Dean Reyland

(2) Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Tata

Josh Rock vs John Hurring

(3) Luke Littler vs Mark Cleaver

Mike De Decker vs Gordon Mathers

Friday August 15 (from 8am UK time)

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Mike De Decker 6-1 Gordon Mathers

Josh Rock 6-2 John Hurring

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Jonny Tata

Damon Heta 6-1 Dean Reyland

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Ben Robb

Luke Humphries 6-3 Haupai Puha

Luke Littler 6-4 Mark Cleaver

Chris Dobey 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 16 (from 8am UK time)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)

Stephen Bunting vs Chris Dobey

Luke Humphries vs Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price vs Josh Rock

Luke Littler vs Mike De Decker

Semi-Finals

Bunting/Dobey v Humphries/Heta

Price/Rock v Littler/De Decker

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

All Saturday matches to be played in Draw Bracket order.

