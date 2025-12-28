Gary Anderson wins classic as Rob Cross sets up blockbuster World Darts Championship clash with Luke Littler

Gary Anderson edged out Jermaine Wattimena in a seven-set thriller at Alexandra Palace to reach the last 16 of the World Darts Championship.

Anderson came with an inch of nailing a nine-darter in a drama-filled tie-break before he eventually came through against Wattimena 4-3, winning the deciding set 5-3 in legs.

The 2015 and 2016 world champion averaged 102.24, hit 14 180s and a high checkout of 124 in his victory with a potential tie against Michael van Gerwen awaiting him next.

World Championship Round Three Results: Sunday, December 28 Afternoon Session Martin Schindler 0-4 Ryan Searle Damon Heta 0-4 Rob Cross Gary Anderson 4-3 Jermaine Wattimena

'The Flying Scotsman' Anderson defied three maximums from Wattimena to win the first set 3-1 in five minutes and 23 seconds, with the Dutchman spurning 10 darts at double.

Wattimena wrapped up the second set without reply to restore parity before Anderson wheeled out the heavy artillery to seal the next with an extraordinary 121.28 average.

'The Machine Gun' missed two set darts in the deciding leg of the fourth set, which Anderson punished to move two clear.

The Scot then missed three match darts, allowing Wattimena to pounce with an 87 finish to edge the fifth set and save his skin.

In a topsy-turvy sixth, Wattimena survived a fourth match dart to force a seventh and final set.

At 3-3 in the tie-break, Anderson missed double 12 in a nine-dart attempt and then failed to land a fifth match dart in the eighth leg, but he was given a reprieve, pinning double one for a famous victory.

"It's not good for my age. I went 3-1 up and missed darts at double then Jermaine went on a roll," Anderson told Sky Sports. "It's hard but what a game.

"The last two games were boring. I'm going to go and lie down now. I bottled the nine-dart attempt. I got excited and it's not often I get excited."

ANOTHER classic on the Ally Pally stage!

Gary Anderson (👑)



🎯 18 Legs Won



🎯 102.24 Average



🎯 14 180s



🎯 124 Highest Checkout



Jermaine Wattimena



🎯 16 Legs Won



🎯 95.26 Average



🎯 10 180s



🎯 124 Highest Checkout



'A match that really caught fire - Anderson just had too much'

Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner:

"I just need to catch my breath a bit after that. Wow, what a match to seal off the session.

"It looked like Gary Anderson was going to go and win 4-1, then he missed match darts. It looked like he was going to win 4-2, but Jermaine Wattimena had other ideas.

"It was one of those matches that really caught fire and it did not disappoint.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Gary. Disappointed for Jermaine, obviously, who showed so much courage, spirit and fight up there, but Gary just had that little bit too much in the end."

Tale of the Tape

Rob Cross, the 2018 world champion, came through in style to defeat Australian No 1 Damon Heta to set up a showdown with defending champion Luke Littler.

Cross won the opening set 3-1, with a 101.3 average and 3/5 on the doubles, before Heta produced a horror show on doubles, squandering five darts to take the second set, with 'Voltage' punishing the Australian with a 23-dart break to double his advantage.

Image: Rob Cross set up a last-16 clash with world No 1 Luke Littler

Another set dart passed Heta by in the next with Cross taking out 220 in four darts to extend his cushion and the 35-year-old soon sealed a crushing 4-0 victory.

On facing 'The Nuke' next, Cross said: "Luke Littler is the best player in the world at the minute for a reason. I think he was always daring to dream because he's always been that good.

"I won't worry. I'm going to play darts and if I can get a little bit of magic out of myself, then who knows."

Can Cross stop Littler?

Laura Turner, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "Cross will know what to expect. Luke Littler laid down a marker on Saturday night [against Mensur Suljovic].

"The question from the start has been 'can anyone stop him?' Rob Cross will give it a very good go."

Rob Cross keeps his perfect record in the last 32 of the Worlds

2026 ✅ 4-0 Damon Heta



2024 ✅ 4-2 Jeffrey de Graaf



2023 ✅ 4-1 Mervyn King



2022 ✅ 4-3 Daryl Gurney



2019 ✅ 4-0 Cristo Reyes



2018 ✅ 4-3 Michael Smith



Image: Ryan Searle has yet to drop a set after he stormed into the last 16 at Ally Pally

Ryan Searle reeled off nine legs on the spin to complete an emphatic whitewash of German No 1 Martin Schindler and romp into the last 16 with a 102.3 average.

Searle produced a heavy-metal performance with six maximums and a high checkout of 151 in an emphatic display to set up a meeting with Stephen Bunting's conqueror James Hurrell.

"I've been playing well in practice and it's about time it came out on stage," the 38-year-old said. "I felt alright today, I didn't feel anything special. I've got a lot more to give.

"There's loads left. When you're up here in front of these fans and they are so loud, it's hard. It's not an easy place to play proper darts.

"I'm looking forward to my next game now. I've switched darts and they are going really well.

"I think the sky is the limit with these new darts. Normally it takes three or four weeks to settle into a new set, but instantly they felt good.

"With what I'm hitting in practice, if I can bring that to the stage then I'm a danger for anyone."

Searle looked 'really impressive'

Sky Sports Darts' John Part:

"Searle just powered through Schindler as if he wasn't there! This sort of performance is something else. Searle's highest-ever average at Alexandra Palace.

"He never looked back, winning leg after leg after leg. Really, really impressive."

Ryan Searle managed to have darts at double in every leg of the game!

Legs with dart at double:



6 - Martin Schindler



14 - Ryan Searle



What's happening at Ally Pally on Sunday night?

The round-three action continues as former world champions Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen steal the headlines in their ties against German stars Gabriel Clemens and Arno Merk respectively.

World Championship Round Three Fixtures: Sunday, December 28 Evening Session Gian van Veen vs Madars Razma Luke Humphries vs Gabriel Clemens Michael van Gerwen vs Arno Merk

European champion Gian van Veen also returns to the big stage with a meeting with Latvian No 1 Madars Razma.

